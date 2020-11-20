The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: North Eisenhower Drive, Westline Drive
Animal call: Sheridan Avenue
Barking dog: Westwood Drive
Burglar alarm: Park Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive
Check welfare: 500 block Crescent Road
Civil assist: Raleigh County
Destruction of property: Kessinger Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Burgess Street
Disturbance: Bostic Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, Harper Road (2)
Domestic: Antonio Avenue
Domestic violence petition served: South Kanawha Street
Follow-up call: Temple Street/Scott Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: Timber Ridge Drive
Harassing phone call: Harper Road
Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza
Lost/stolen registration: South Oakwood Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Summers Street
Pedestrian hit: Burgess Street
School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Seizures: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shots fired: E Street
Special assignment: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block College Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Quarry Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Suspicious person: College Avenue/Mercer Street, Deegans Street/Spangler Street
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Tamper with auto: Nebraska Avenue/Temple Street
Threats: Johnstown Street
Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), East Prince Street/Johnstown Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, North Vance Drive/Mankin Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive
Vagrant: Prince Street
Wildlife complaint: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Clear Creek, Beckley, Crab Orchard
Burglary: Bradley
Disturbance: Midway, Crab Orchard
Fight: Grandview
Found property: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg, Beaver, Piney View, Harper
Parking complaint: Beaver
Prowler: Harper Heights
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Sullivan, Grandview
Suspicious person: Beaver
Suspicious vehicle: Grandview
Trespassing: MacArthur
Vehicle disabled: Beckley Junction, Surveyor
Vehicle fire: Crow