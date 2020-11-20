The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: North Eisenhower Drive, Westline Drive

Animal call: Sheridan Avenue

Barking dog: Westwood Drive

Burglar alarm: Park Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive

Check welfare: 500 block Crescent Road

Civil assist: Raleigh County

Destruction of property: Kessinger Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Burgess Street

Disturbance: Bostic Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue, Harper Road (2)

Domestic: Antonio Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: South Kanawha Street

Follow-up call: Temple Street/Scott Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Fraud: Timber Ridge Drive

Harassing phone call: Harper Road

Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza

Lost/stolen registration: South Oakwood Avenue

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Johnstown Road/North Eisenhower Drive, 800 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: Summers Street

Pedestrian hit: Burgess Street

School zone: 205 Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Seizures: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shots fired: E Street

Special assignment: 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block College Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Quarry Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Suspicious person: College Avenue/Mercer Street, Deegans Street/Spangler Street

Suspicious vehicle: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Tamper with auto: Nebraska Avenue/Temple Street

Threats: Johnstown Street

Traffic stop: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), East Prince Street/Johnstown Road, 700 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Johnstown Road, North Vance Drive/Mankin Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive

Vagrant: Prince Street

Wildlife complaint: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Clear Creek, Beckley, Crab Orchard

Burglary: Bradley

Disturbance: Midway, Crab Orchard 

Fight: Grandview

Found property: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident: Sweeneysburg, Beaver, Piney View, Harper

Parking complaint: Beaver

Prowler: Harper Heights

Shoplifting: MacArthur 

Shots fired: Sullivan, Grandview

Suspicious person: Beaver

Suspicious vehicle: Grandview

Trespassing: MacArthur

Vehicle disabled: Beckley Junction, Surveyor 

Vehicle fire: Crow

