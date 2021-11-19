The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Orchard Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Attempt to locate: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mercer Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Sandstone Drive, Crawford Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Adair Street
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Fayette Street
Check welfare: Wilkes Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Galleria Plaza
Disturbance: Neville Street
Drug violation in progress: South Fayette Street
Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road
DUI investigation: South Eisenhower Drive
Domestic violence petition served: Harper Road, Airport Road
Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Escort: 222 Main St.
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Neville Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Westline Drive, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue
Fight: Neville Street
Follow-up call: Harper Road, Wildwood Avenue, Bypass Plaza
Found property: F Street
Fraud: South Pike Street
Harassing phone call: Bypass Plaza
Harassment: Hager Street
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road
Joyriding: Saunders Avenue
Larceny: Saunders Avenue, Wilkes Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: South Heber Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 300 bock Pikeview Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Open door/window: South Kanawha Street, Bailey Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing)
Parking complaint: Summers Street
Reckless driver: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road hazard: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen vehicle: Harper Road, City Avenue/James Street
Suspicious activity: Fulton Avenue, Neville Street
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive, E Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue/James Street
Threats: Third Avenue
Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Traffic stop: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Patch Street/F Street, 1800 S. Fayette St., 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1300 block Harper Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Bethel Road, 700 block Johnstown Road
Unwanted person: McCreery Street
Warrant served: Wood Street, 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Sprague
Burglar alarm: Ghent, Beckley Junction, Bradley, Sophia, Beckley
Burglary: Glen Daniel, Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Bolt
Extra patrol: Beckley (2), Calloway Heights, White Oak, Surveyor
Fight: Dry Creek
Fraud: Beckley
Harassment: Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley (2), Beaver (2), Glen Morgan, Sundial, Crab Orchard
Parking complaint: Pickshin
Reckless driver: Irish Mountain, Beaver, Dry Hill, Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Daniels
Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights, Montcoal
Unwanted person: Beaver (2)