The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Orchard Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue

Attempt to locate: 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mercer Street

Attempt to serve warrant: Sandstone Drive, Crawford Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Adair Street

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Fayette Street

Check welfare: Wilkes Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Galleria Plaza

Disturbance: Neville Street

Drug violation in progress: South Fayette Street

Drug violation not in progress: Harper Road

DUI investigation: South Eisenhower Drive

Domestic violence petition served: Harper Road, Airport Road

Eloped/walked away: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Escort: 222 Main St.

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Neville Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Westline Drive, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails, 400 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue

Fight: Neville Street

Follow-up call: Harper Road, Wildwood Avenue, Bypass Plaza  

Found property: F Street

Fraud: South Pike Street

Harassing phone call: Bypass Plaza

Harassment: Hager Street

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road

Joyriding: Saunders Avenue

Larceny: Saunders Avenue, Wilkes Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: South Heber Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 995 S. Eisenhower Drive (Dollar General)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out), 300 bock Pikeview Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Open door/window: South Kanawha Street, Bailey Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing)

Parking complaint: Summers Street

Reckless driver: 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Road hazard: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

School zone: 212 Park Ave. (Park Middle School)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Stolen vehicle: Harper Road, City Avenue/James Street

Suspicious activity: Fulton Avenue, Neville Street

Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street, North Eisenhower Drive, E Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious vehicle: City Avenue/James Street

Threats: Third Avenue

Tobacco violation: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Traffic stop: 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Patch Street/F Street, 1800 S. Fayette St., 100 block Wilkes Avenue, 1300 block Harper Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Bethel Road, 700 block Johnstown Road

Unwanted person: McCreery Street

Warrant served: Wood Street, 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Sprague 

Burglar alarm: Ghent, Beckley Junction, Bradley, Sophia, Beckley

Burglary: Glen Daniel, Crab Orchard

Disturbance: Calloway Heights, Bolt

Extra patrol: Beckley (2), Calloway Heights, White Oak, Surveyor

Fight: Dry Creek

Fraud: Beckley

Harassment: Harper Heights 

Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Bradley (2), Beaver (2), Glen Morgan, Sundial, Crab Orchard

Parking complaint: Pickshin

Reckless driver: Irish Mountain, Beaver, Dry Hill, Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Daniels

Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights, Montcoal

Unwanted person: Beaver (2)

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video