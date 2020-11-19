The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: South Kanawha Street

Animal bites: South Oakwood Avenue

Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Main Street (2) 

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Eagles Road

Burglary not in progress: South Heber Street

Check welfare: 500 block Beckley Crossing, Antonio Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive

Civil assist: Ridgecrest Avenue

Disturbance: Sunrise Avenue, Harper Road (Quality Inn), Lewis Ritchie Drive

Domestic: Sunrise Aveive, Powerline Drive, Sour Street, South Kanawha Street, Cannaday Street, Woodlawn Avenue

Fraud: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Indecent exposure: South Vance Drive

Joyriding: Harper Road

Larceny: Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), F Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 2000 block Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street

Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)

Shots fired: 700 block South Fayette Street

Special assignment: 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive (2), 100 block Worley Road (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Stolen vehicle: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)

Suspicious activity: Fayette Street, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Suspicious package: Harper Road (Beckley Area Medical Clinic)

Suspicious person: Edwards Street

Threats: South Kanawha Street

Traffic stop: Elm Street, Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, 100 block Koch Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/Cedar Street, 1500 block Harper Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), North Vance Drive/Marshall Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 200 block South Fayette Street, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), 100 block Mercer Street, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block Harper Road 

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Burglary: Mabscott 

Destruction of property: Cool Ridge

Disturbance: Sullivan

Harassment: Maple Fork, Cabell Heights, Beckley, Harper Heights

Larceny: Beckley (2), Eccles 

Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Beaver

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Cool Ridge

Noise complaint: Harper Heights

Parking complaint: Wickham

Reckless driver: Bradley (2), Beaver

Shoplifting: Glen Daniel

Shots fired: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard

Unwanted person: Shady Spring

Vehicle disabled: MacArthur, Piney View, Fairdale

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video