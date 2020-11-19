The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Kanawha Street
Animal bites: South Oakwood Avenue
Assault already occurred: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Main Street (2)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), Eagles Road
Burglary not in progress: South Heber Street
Check welfare: 500 block Beckley Crossing, Antonio Avenue, 100 block McCulloch Drive
Civil assist: Ridgecrest Avenue
Disturbance: Sunrise Avenue, Harper Road (Quality Inn), Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic: Sunrise Aveive, Powerline Drive, Sour Street, South Kanawha Street, Cannaday Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Fraud: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Indecent exposure: South Vance Drive
Joyriding: Harper Road
Larceny: Harper Road (C. Adam Toney Tires), F Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 2000 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
School zone: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)
Shots fired: 700 block South Fayette Street
Special assignment: 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block Larew Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive (2), 100 block Worley Road (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Stolen vehicle: Harper Road (Howard Johnson)
Suspicious activity: Fayette Street, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Suspicious package: Harper Road (Beckley Area Medical Clinic)
Suspicious person: Edwards Street
Threats: South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: Elm Street, Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street, 100 block Koch Avenue, Rural Acres Drive/Cedar Street, 1500 block Harper Road, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), North Vance Drive/Marshall Avenue, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 200 block South Fayette Street, 100 block South Eisenhower Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King), 100 block Mercer Street, West Neville Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block Harper Road
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Mabscott
Destruction of property: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Sullivan
Harassment: Maple Fork, Cabell Heights, Beckley, Harper Heights
Larceny: Beckley (2), Eccles
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Beaver
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Cool Ridge
Noise complaint: Harper Heights
Parking complaint: Wickham
Reckless driver: Bradley (2), Beaver
Shoplifting: Glen Daniel
Shots fired: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Soak Creek, Crab Orchard
Unwanted person: Shady Spring
Vehicle disabled: MacArthur, Piney View, Fairdale