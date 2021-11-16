The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Breaking and entering not in progress: North Kanawha Street, Hull Street/East Prince Street

Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way, 21 Bypass Plaza (ALDI Food Store)

Burglary in progress: Freeman Street (2), Williams Street

Check welfare: Galleria Plaza

Civil assist: Wildwood Avenue

Deceased/find body: Glenn Avenue

Destruction of property: Johnstown Road, Willow Lane 

Disturbance: Rails to Trails

Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 600 block Neville Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 400 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 245 WIlkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 3100 Robert C. Byrd Drive (BJW Printing), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1200 block N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel)

Follow-up call: North Kanawha Street, Burgess Street

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Harassment: Clyde Street

Larceny: Harper Road, Johnstown Road

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motorcycle complaint: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama Japanese Steak House) 

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard 

Prowler: Gregory Street

Reckless driver: 1900 block Harper Road, Beckley Plaza

III record check: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)

School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Shooting: Quarry Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Stolen vehicle: Manor Drive

Suspicious activity: Central Avenue

Suspicious person: Earwood Street, Burgess Street, South Fayette Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street

Suspicious vehicle: Crescent Road, Beckley Crossing

Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Elementary)

Traffic stop: Harper Road, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 1907 Harper Road, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Mel Hancock Way, 200 block Stanaford Road (2), 400 block Stanaford Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, Second Street/First Avenue, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block West C Street, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), 700 block Johnstown Road 

Transport prisoner: City Avenue

Vehicle fire: South Heber Street

Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (4)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Attempted burglary: Slab Fork

Brandishing: Crab Orchard

Burglary in progress: White Oak

Destruction of property: Shady Spring 

Disturbance: Soak Creek 

Embezzlement: MacArthur

Fraud: Coal City

Harassment: Mabscott

Larceny: Rhodell

Shots fired: Rock Creek 

Stolen property: Lester

Stolen vehicle: Cool Ridge

Suspicious activity: Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Eccles 

Trespassing: Mount Tabor

Vehicle disabled: Surveyor

