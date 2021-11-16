The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Breaking and entering not in progress: North Kanawha Street, Hull Street/East Prince Street
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way, 21 Bypass Plaza (ALDI Food Store)
Burglary in progress: Freeman Street (2), Williams Street
Check welfare: Galleria Plaza
Civil assist: Wildwood Avenue
Deceased/find body: Glenn Avenue
Destruction of property: Johnstown Road, Willow Lane
Disturbance: Rails to Trails
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 600 block Neville Street, 100 block F Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 400 block Neville Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Wildwood Avenue, 245 WIlkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 3100 Robert C. Byrd Drive (BJW Printing), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1200 block N. Eisenhower Drive (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel)
Follow-up call: North Kanawha Street, Burgess Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Harassment: Clyde Street
Larceny: Harper Road, Johnstown Road
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motorcycle complaint: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama Japanese Steak House)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Prowler: Gregory Street
Reckless driver: 1900 block Harper Road, Beckley Plaza
III record check: 201 S. Eisenhower Drive (Raleigh County Sheriff's Office)
School zone: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shooting: Quarry Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Stolen vehicle: Manor Drive
Suspicious activity: Central Avenue
Suspicious person: Earwood Street, Burgess Street, South Fayette Street, North Eisenhower Drive, Prince Street
Suspicious vehicle: Crescent Road, Beckley Crossing
Tobacco violation: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Elementary)
Traffic stop: Harper Road, 1827 Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 1907 Harper Road, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive (4), 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive, Powerline Drive/Johnstown Road, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Mel Hancock Way, 200 block Stanaford Road (2), 400 block Stanaford Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, Second Street/First Avenue, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block West C Street, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive, 3692 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Arby's), 700 block Johnstown Road
Transport prisoner: City Avenue
Vehicle fire: South Heber Street
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (4)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempted burglary: Slab Fork
Brandishing: Crab Orchard
Burglary in progress: White Oak
Destruction of property: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Soak Creek
Embezzlement: MacArthur
Fraud: Coal City
Harassment: Mabscott
Larceny: Rhodell
Shots fired: Rock Creek
Stolen property: Lester
Stolen vehicle: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Eccles
Trespassing: Mount Tabor
Vehicle disabled: Surveyor