The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Evergreen Place
Animal call: New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet)
Burglar alarm: Willow Lane, North Eisenhower Drive (Heart Vascular Medical Center), Harper Road (Pizza Hut)
Check welfare: South Kanawha Street, Mills Avenue
Disturbance: North Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Domestic: Clyde Street
Harassment: Temple Street
K9 unit: 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Bibb Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1700 block Harper Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Vine Street/Sheridan Avenue
Obstruction of airway in baby: Maplewood Lane
Reckless driver: 2900 block Harper Road
Shots fired: Roosevelt Street
Special assignment: 300 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 300 block Scott Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Worley Road (2), 300 block Neville Street, 100 block Allen Avenue, 1400 block Harper Road, 613 S. Fayette St. (2), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Allen Avenue/Worley Road (2), 100 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block West Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 700 block West Neville Street, 100 block Stanaford Road, Earwood Street/South Heber Street
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Suspicious vehicle: 400 block Neville Street
Threats: Harper Road (Econolodge)
Traffic stop: Harper Road (Kroger), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 800 block North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1500 block Harper Road, Bypass Plaza (Dollar Tree), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Raleigh
Burglary: Fairdale, Beckley
Disturbance: Piney View
Motor vehicle accident: Metalton, Dry Hill, Tams, Grandview, Shady Spring, Bolt
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Mabscott, MacArthur
Suspicious person: Bradley
Suspicious vehicle: Oak Grove, Soak Creek