The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: South Fayette Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Brandishing: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)

Check welfare: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, G Street, Crawford Street, Beckley Crossing (Padrino's Restaurant), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road

Custody complaint: Woodlawn Avenue

Disturbance: Hargrove Street

Domestic: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Drug violation in progress: South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)

Found property: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital) (2)

Indecent exposure: Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place

Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Larceny: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.)

Lost property: Manor Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2), 100 block Huffman Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: Neville Street/Third Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Parking complaint: Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue

Reckless driver: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)

Shots fired: 200 block Clyde Street, East Bunting Lane/Timber Ridge Drive

Special assignment: South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 bock Barber Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Mercer Street, Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)

Stolen vehicle: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious activity: Beckley Crossing (Padrino's Restaurant)

Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street

Suspicious vehicle: Nell Jean Square (2001 Hair Designs), South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 300 block Beckley Plaza

Traffic stop: 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Thomas Street, 200 block Hargrove Street

Trespassing: South Fayette Street

Vehicle disabled: Ragland Road

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Four-wheeler: Harper Heights

Breaking and entering: Shady Spring

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights

Larceny: Artie

Loud music/noise: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Prosperity, Glen Daniel

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Maple Fork

Reckless driver: Piney View, Glen Daniel

Road rage: Bradley

Shoplifting: Bradley

Shots fired: Fairdale

Suspicious activity: Bradley

Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Harper Heights, Beckley (2), Crab Orchard, Stanaford

Suspicious vehicle: Ghent, Glen White

Vehicle disabled: Bradley

