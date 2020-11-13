The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 12; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Fayette Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Brandishing: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Check welfare: 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, G Street, Crawford Street, Beckley Crossing (Padrino's Restaurant), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Ragland Road
Custody complaint: Woodlawn Avenue
Disturbance: Hargrove Street
Domestic: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Drug violation in progress: South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School)
Found property: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital) (2)
Indecent exposure: Neville Street/Leslie C. Gates Place
Juvenile problems: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Larceny: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apts.)
Lost property: Manor Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2), 100 block Huffman Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Neville Street/Third Avenue, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Parking complaint: Ewart Avenue/Wyoming Avenue
Reckless driver: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Shots fired: 200 block Clyde Street, East Bunting Lane/Timber Ridge Drive
Special assignment: South Heber Street/Earwood Street, 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 bock Barber Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 100 block Earwood Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Larew Avenue (2), 100 block Ewart Avenue, Second Street/Third Avenue, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Park Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 100 block Mercer Street, Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Stolen vehicle: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Beckley Crossing (Padrino's Restaurant)
Suspicious person: North Kanawha Street
Suspicious vehicle: Nell Jean Square (2001 Hair Designs), South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 300 block Beckley Plaza
Traffic stop: 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Thomas Street, 200 block Hargrove Street
Trespassing: South Fayette Street
Vehicle disabled: Ragland Road
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Four-wheeler: Harper Heights
Breaking and entering: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Calloway Heights
Larceny: Artie
Loud music/noise: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Prosperity, Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Maple Fork
Reckless driver: Piney View, Glen Daniel
Road rage: Bradley
Shoplifting: Bradley
Shots fired: Fairdale
Suspicious activity: Bradley
Suspicious person: Shady Spring, Harper Heights, Beckley (2), Crab Orchard, Stanaford
Suspicious vehicle: Ghent, Glen White
Vehicle disabled: Bradley