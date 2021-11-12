The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: South Fayette Street
Attempted breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to locate: McCulloch Drive, Industrial Park Road, Ewart Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: Second Street
Burglar alarm: Dogwood Lane, Clyde Street, South Fayette Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road, North Fayette Street, Lucas Drive, Rural Acres Drive
Burglary not in progress: Freeman Street
Check welfare: Smoot Avenue, North Vance Drive
Civil matter: South Fayette Street, Hart Street
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive
Domestic: 10th Street
Drug violation not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive
Escort: 300 block Prince Street
Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Sandstone Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 300 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Foot patrol: 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments)
Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue
Juvenile problems: 100 block McCulloch Drive
K-9 unit: First Avenue/Second Street
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Main Street/North Kanawha Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 201 Prince St. (Bail Bonds)
Open door/window: South Kanawha Street, Adair Street
Possible DUI: 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Robbery in progress: 1 Rails to Trails
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)
Special assignment: 400 block Neville Street
Suspicious activity: Westline Drive, Freeman Street
Suspicious person: Second Avenue/Park Avenue, Wilkes Avenue, Hargrove Street/Johnstown Road, East C Street
Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive
Threats: Stanaford Road
Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Bellevue Lane/Second Street, 300 block Prince Street, Florida Avenue/Pinewood Drive, 2120 Harper Road (Country Inns & Suites), 300 block Pinewood Drive, Johnstown Road/Jefferson Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Wilson Street
Vehicle disabled: 1330 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Daniels
Breaking and entering: Beckley
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Stanaford, Daniels, Rock Creek, Surveyor
Disturbance: Beaver
Extra patrol: Beckley, Calloway Heights
Harassing phone call: Princewick
Intoxicated person: Fairdale, Beaver (2)
Larceny: Harper Heights
Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Slab Fork, Beckley
Reckless driver: Bolt
Suspicious activity: Arnett, Beaver
Suspicious package: Bradley
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley
Threats: Dry Hill
Unwanted person: Dry Hill