The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: South Fayette Street

Attempted breaking and entering: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to locate: McCulloch Drive, Industrial Park Road, Ewart Avenue

Breaking and entering not in progress: Second Street

Burglar alarm: Dogwood Lane, Clyde Street, South Fayette Street, South Eisenhower Drive, Grey Flats Road, North Fayette Street, Lucas Drive, Rural Acres Drive

Burglary not in progress: Freeman Street

Check welfare: Smoot Avenue, North Vance Drive

Civil matter: South Fayette Street, Hart Street

Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive

Domestic: 10th Street

Drug violation not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive

Escort: 300 block Prince Street

Extra patrol: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Sandstone Drive, 100 block Patch Street, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Ninth Street, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 300 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 300 block Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Foot patrol: 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street, 510 Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments)

Fraud: South Oakwood Avenue

Juvenile problems: 100 block McCulloch Drive

K-9 unit: First Avenue/Second Street

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Main Street/North Kanawha Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 201 Prince St. (Bail Bonds)

Open door/window: South Kanawha Street, Adair Street

Possible DUI: 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Robbery in progress: 1 Rails to Trails

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) (2)

Special assignment: 400 block Neville Street

Suspicious activity: Westline Drive, Freeman Street

Suspicious person: Second Avenue/Park Avenue, Wilkes Avenue, Hargrove Street/Johnstown Road, East C Street

Suspicious vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive

Threats: Stanaford Road

Traffic stop: South Eisenhower Drive/Armory Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Bellevue Lane/Second Street, 300 block Prince Street, Florida Avenue/Pinewood Drive, 2120 Harper Road (Country Inns & Suites), 300 block Pinewood Drive, Johnstown Road/Jefferson Street, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Trespassing: North Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: Wilson Street

Vehicle disabled: 1330 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street

Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Daniels

Breaking and entering: Beckley

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Stanaford, Daniels, Rock Creek, Surveyor

Disturbance: Beaver

Extra patrol: Beckley, Calloway Heights

Harassing phone call: Princewick

Intoxicated person: Fairdale, Beaver (2)

Larceny: Harper Heights

Motorcycle complaint: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Slab Fork, Beckley

Reckless driver: Bolt

Suspicious activity: Arnett, Beaver

Suspicious package: Bradley

Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley 

Threats: Dry Hill

Unwanted person: Dry Hill

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video