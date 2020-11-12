The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: South Kanawha Street
Assault already occurred: Barber Avenue
Assist other department: McCulloch Drive
Breathing difficulty: North Eisenhower Drive
Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street (Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home), Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglary not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), South Fayette Street
Check welfare: 600 block Neville Street, Vine Street, Bypass Plaza, Ragland Road (U Haul)
Customer complaint: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Destruction of property: Johnstown Road
Disturbance: Mercer Street, Hunter Street
Domestic: Dyer Avenue, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Westmoreland Street, Earwood Street
Eloped/walk away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital) (2)
Fire alarm: Greenbrier Court
Intoxicated person: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue
K9 unit: Edwards Lane, Ellis Street
Larceny: Rawlings Street, South Oakwood Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Pikeview Drive
Person down: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road (Kroger)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Shots fired: Sheridan Avenue/Clyde Street
Special assignment: Third Avenue, Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block South Heber Street
Stolen property: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U Haul)
Suspicious activity: Old Mill Road
Suspicious person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Threats: Ellis Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Second Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, Ragland Road (U Haul), Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: MacArthur, Soak Creek, Coal City, Shady Spring, Eccles, Calloway Heights (2)
Harassment: Beaver
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Stanaford, Rock Creek, White Oak
Reckless driver: Beaver
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Cool Ridge, Raleigh
Stolen vehicle: Beckley, Harper
Suspicious vehicle: Coal City, Prosperity
Threats: Sprague
Unwanted person: MacArthur, Raleigh