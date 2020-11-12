The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: South Kanawha Street

Assault already occurred: Barber Avenue

Assist other department: McCulloch Drive

Breathing difficulty: North Eisenhower Drive

Burglar alarm: South Kanawha Street (Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home), Robert C. Byrd Drive

Burglary not in progress: North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), South Fayette Street

Check welfare: 600 block Neville Street, Vine Street, Bypass Plaza, Ragland Road (U Haul)

Customer complaint: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Destruction of property: Johnstown Road

Disturbance: Mercer Street, Hunter Street

Domestic: Dyer Avenue, Lewis-Ritchie Drive, Westmoreland Street, Earwood Street

Eloped/walk away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital) (2)

Fire alarm: Greenbrier Court

Intoxicated person: 300 block Woodlawn Avenue

K9 unit: Edwards Lane, Ellis Street

Larceny: Rawlings Street, South Oakwood Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Pikeview Drive

Person down: Beckley Plaza, Harper Road (Kroger)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Shots fired: Sheridan Avenue/Clyde Street

Special assignment: Third Avenue, Rails to Trails, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Ewart Avenue (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 100 block South Heber Street

Stolen property: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road (U Haul)

Suspicious activity: Old Mill Road

Suspicious person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Threats: Ellis Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Second Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 100 block Pikeview Drive, Ragland Road (U Haul), Beaver Avenue/South Kanawha Street

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

 

Disturbance: MacArthur, Soak Creek, Coal City, Shady Spring, Eccles, Calloway Heights (2)

Harassment: Beaver

Larceny: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Glen Daniel, Stanaford, Rock Creek, White Oak

Reckless driver: Beaver

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Cool Ridge, Raleigh

Stolen vehicle: Beckley, Harper

Suspicious vehicle: Coal City, Prosperity

Threats: Sprague

Unwanted person: MacArthur, Raleigh

