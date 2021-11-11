The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police department
911 hangup: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Animal call: South Fayette Street (Family Dollar)
Assault: Autumn Oaks Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Fayette Street (2)
Attempt to serve warrant: Temple Street
Breaking and entering: North Eisenhower Drive (Bellacino's)
Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (5)
Check welfare: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), South Kanawha Street (Rising Star Child Care), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Child abuse/neglect: Bero Avenue
Civil matter: South Fayette Street (2), Hart Street
Destruction of property: West Locust Drive
Disturbance: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Drug violation: South Fayette Street (Family Dollar)
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital) (2)
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 500 block Neville Street, South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School), 100 block Holliday Drive, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Neville Street, Hillpark Drive/Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hillpark Drive
Fight: 1500 block South Kanawha Street
Follow-up call: Myers Avenue
Found property: South Kanawha Street (Beckley Post Office)
Joyriding: Hart Street
Juvenile problems: Adkins Street
K-9 unit: Hillpark Drive
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Rent A Center)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Maplewood Lane
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Mulberry Street, Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Possible DUI: 1700 block Harper Road
Reckless driver: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Harper Road
School bus traffic violation: Fayette County
School zone: Park Avenue (Park Middle School)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4)
Shots fired: 100 black Hargrove Street
Special assignment: Main Street
Stolen property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Stolen vehicle: Bellvue Lane
Suspicious activity: 600 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Race Trace Road, Cawley Street/South Fayette Street, North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), South Heber Street
Traffic stop: Earhart Street/Larew Avenue, 2000 block Harper Road (2), Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), 1700 block Harper Road (3), 200 block Crescent Road, 1700 block Harper Road (2), 1800 block Harper Road (2), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block Ragland Road, 2100 block Harper Road, 400 block Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy)
Violation of domestic violence petition: Myers Avenue
Warrant served: Nebraska Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: MacArthur
Burglar alarm: Crab Orchard
Burglary: Soak Creek, Stanaford
Disturbance: Sprague, Beckley, Bragg, Beckley Junction, Fairdale
Extra patrol: Grandview
Joyriding: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident: Ghent, Beckley, MacArthur, Daniels, Prosperity
Prowler: Fairdale
Reckless driver: Mabscott
School bus traffic: out of county
Stolen property: Raleigh, Fairdale
Stolen vehicle: Midway, Grandview
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Beckley, Prosperity, Midway, Soak Creek
Threats: Glen White
Unwanted person: Beckley
Vagrant: Sprague