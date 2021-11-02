The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Bailey Avenue
Attempted suicide: Smoot Avenue
Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Antonio Avenue
Burglar alarm: Woodland Drive, Spangler Street, South Fayette Street, Stanaford Road
Burglary not in progress: Riley Street
Business check: Harper Road
Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive, Vance Drive
Civil matter: King Street, Harper Road
Deceased/find body: Wickham Avenue
Destruction of property: Main Street, South Kanawha Street
Domestic: Ninth Street
Extra patrol: 400 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Myers Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), South Heber Street/Neville Street
Fight: Stanaford Road
Found property: Stanaford Road, Williams Street/Clyde Street
Fraud: Second Avenue
Intruder: Lewis Ritchie Drive
Joyriding: Harper Road
Juvenile problems: Piney Avenue
Larceny: South Kanawha Street
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Noise complaint: Sunrise Avenue
Person down: 200 block North Kanawha Street
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)
Shoplifting: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Suspicious activity: Stanaford Road, Raleigh Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Veterans Avenue
Traffic stop: 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block City Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2200 block South Kanawha Street, 400 block Prince Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block Second Street, Scott Avenue/East Prince Street
Transport juvenile: Autumn Lane
Unwanted person: Sunrise Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vagrant: South Oakwood Avenue
Vehicle disabled: 100 block Industrial Drive, 200 block North Kanawha Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Abandoned vehicle: Mount Tabor
Burglary in progress: Crab Orchard
Destruction of property: Cool Ridge
Disturbance: Dry Hill
Extra patrol: Ghent
Forgery: Bolt
Fraud: Ghent
Harassing phone call: Beckley
Larceny: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Piney View
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver
Reckless driver: Daniels
Suspicious person: Bradley
Threats: Glen Daniel, Daniels
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard