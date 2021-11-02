The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on Nov. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault: Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Bailey Avenue

Attempted suicide: Smoot Avenue

Background investigation: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Antonio Avenue

Burglar alarm: Woodland Drive, Spangler Street, South Fayette Street, Stanaford Road

Burglary not in progress: Riley Street

Business check: Harper Road

Check welfare: South Eisenhower Drive, Vance Drive

Civil matter: King Street, Harper Road

Deceased/find body: Wickham Avenue

Destruction of property: Main Street, South Kanawha Street

Domestic: Ninth Street 

Extra patrol: 400 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Scott Avenue, 300 block Prince Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 100 block Myers Avenue, 100 block City Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), South Heber Street/Neville Street

Fight: Stanaford Road

Found property: Stanaford Road, Williams Street/Clyde Street

Fraud: Second Avenue

Intruder: Lewis Ritchie Drive

Joyriding: Harper Road

Juvenile problems: Piney Avenue

Larceny: South Kanawha Street

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Noise complaint: Sunrise Avenue

Person down: 200 block North Kanawha Street

Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive

School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School)

Shoplifting: 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Suspicious activity: Stanaford Road, Raleigh Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: North Eisenhower Drive, Veterans Avenue

Traffic stop: 300 block Prince Street, 100 block Mercer Street, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block South Fayette Street, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block City Avenue, 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 2200 block South Kanawha Street, 400 block Prince Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Johnstown Road/South Kanawha Street, 100 block Second Street, Scott Avenue/East Prince Street

Transport juvenile: Autumn Lane

Unwanted person: Sunrise Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vagrant: South Oakwood Avenue

Vehicle disabled: 100 block Industrial Drive, 200 block North Kanawha Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Abandoned vehicle: Mount Tabor

Burglary in progress: Crab Orchard

Destruction of property: Cool Ridge 

Disturbance: Dry Hill

Extra patrol: Ghent

Forgery: Bolt 

Fraud: Ghent

Harassing phone call: Beckley

Larceny: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Piney View

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver

Reckless driver: Daniels

Suspicious person: Bradley

Threats: Glen Daniel, Daniels

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

