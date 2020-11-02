The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: South Heber Street, Ninth Street
Alarm: Johnstown Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: Industrial Park Road
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley Crossing, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)
Burglary in progress: Park Avenue
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing
Chest pain: Garfield Street
Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic: Park Avenue, Garfield Street, Combs Street
Falls: Jerome Van Meter Drive
Lost/stolen registration: Lyndora Court
Loud music/noise: 100 block Wildwood Avenue, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Heber Street, Beckley Crossing
Open door/window: Harper Road, Austin Avenue
Reckless driver: 1100 block West Neville Street
Shoplifting: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Shots fired: G Street
Special assignment: 200 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 200 block Grove Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Scott Avenue, 613 S. Fayette St., 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Grady Avenue, 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Suspicious activity: Market Road, 300 block Worley Road, Maryland Avenue, Larew Avenue, 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, Ball Street
Traffic light problem: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Traffic stop: Neville Street/Second Avenue, East E Street/South Kanawha Street, 1818 Harper Road (Little Brick House), 100 block East Main Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, 100 block Levels Lane, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)
• • •
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Breaking and entering: Beaver
Disturbance: Raleigh, Fairdale, Harper Park
Larceny: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Midway
Suspicious activity: Skelton, Fairdale
Suspicious person: Coal City