The following calls were made to police agencies on Nov. 1; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

 

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: South Heber Street, Ninth Street

Alarm: Johnstown Road

Breaking and entering not in progress: Industrial Park Road

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Beckley Crossing, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply) (2)

Burglary in progress: Park Avenue

Check welfare: Beckley Crossing

Chest pain: Garfield Street

Counterfeit: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Domestic: Park Avenue, Garfield Street, Combs Street

Falls: Jerome Van Meter Drive

Lost/stolen registration: Lyndora Court

Loud music/noise: 100 block Wildwood Avenue, Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Heber Street, Beckley Crossing 

Open door/window: Harper Road, Austin Avenue

Reckless driver: 1100 block West Neville Street

Shoplifting: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)

Shots fired: G Street

Special assignment: 200 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Appalachian Drive, 200 block Grove Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 500 block Scott Avenue, 613 S. Fayette St., 1000 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Grady Avenue, 100 block Ridgecrest Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Suspicious activity: Market Road, 300 block Worley Road, Maryland Avenue, Larew Avenue, 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, Ball Street

Traffic light problem: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Traffic stop: Neville Street/Second Avenue, East E Street/South Kanawha Street, 1818 Harper Road (Little Brick House), 100 block East Main Street, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/High School Drive, 100 block Levels Lane, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex)

• • •

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Breaking and entering: Beaver

Disturbance: Raleigh, Fairdale, Harper Park

Larceny: Shady Spring

Motor vehicle accident: Midway

Suspicious activity: Skelton, Fairdale

Suspicious person: Coal City

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video