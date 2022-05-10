The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: 200 block Ninth Street
Burglar alarm: Willow Lane, Eagles Road, Rural Acres Drive
Burglary in progress: South Heber Street
Check welfare: Hart Street
Civil matter: North Ridge Road, Catlett Street
Custody complaint: McTaggart Drive
Destruction of property: 100 block Burgess Street, Prince Street (bus garage)
Disturbance: Scott Avenue, Carriage Drive (2)
Drug investigation: Summers Street
DUI investigation: Temple Street/Nebraska Avenue
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Virginia Street (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block G Street, 100 block Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, Adkins Street/West Neville Street, 100 block Vine Street (2), South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), 200 block Crescent Road, 100 block Hargrove Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 500 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block G Street, 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Ninth Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Nebraska Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Found property: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Four-wheeler: 100 block Burgess Street
K9 unit: Summers Street
Larceny: Wilson Street
Lost property: 100 block South Heber Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Hargrove Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Market Road, Grey Flats Road/Pinecrest Drive
Noise complaint: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue
Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness)
Parking complaint: East C Street
Person down: North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Shots fired: 100 block Hargrove Street
Special assignment: 200 block Beckley Plaza (Beckley Carnival)
Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street/Foote Street
Threats: Harper Road (Revive Health Care)
Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Second Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Heber Street/Second Street, Westmoreland Street/Beaver Avenue, 200 block East Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, 300 block New River Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Fairview Avenue
Transport juvenile: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)
Violation of domestic violence petition: 200 block Beckley Plaza (Beckley Carnival)
Warrant served: Howe Street/South Fayettte Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Besoco
Brandishing: Shady Spring
Burglary in progress: Calloway Heights, Dry Hill
Disturbance: Calloway Heights
Drug investigation: Raleigh
Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard
Fraud: Calloway Heights
Harassment: Mabscott
K9 unit: Fairdale
Missing person: Mabscott
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels
Reckless driver: Cranberry, Beaver
Stolen vehicle: Colcord
Suspicious activity: Harper Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Raleigh
Threats: Beaver
Traffic stop: Beaver
Unwanted person: Bradley
Vehicle fire: Irish Mountain