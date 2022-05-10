The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Abandoned vehicle: 200 block Ninth Street

Burglar alarm: Willow Lane, Eagles Road, Rural Acres Drive

Burglary in progress: South Heber Street

Check welfare: Hart Street

Civil matter: North Ridge Road, Catlett Street

Custody complaint: McTaggart Drive

Destruction of property: 100 block Burgess Street, Prince Street (bus garage)

Disturbance: Scott Avenue, Carriage Drive (2)

Drug investigation: Summers Street

DUI investigation: Temple Street/Nebraska Avenue

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Main Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Virginia Street (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block G Street, 100 block Earwood Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Woodcrest Drive, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, Adkins Street/West Neville Street, 100 block Vine Street (2), South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), 200 block Crescent Road, 100 block Hargrove Street, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 500 block Ewart Avenue, 100 block G Street, 400 block Neville Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Ninth Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Nebraska Avenue

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Found property: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Four-wheeler: 100 block Burgess Street 

K9 unit: Summers Street

Larceny: Wilson Street

Lost property: 100 block South Heber Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Hargrove Street

 

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 200 block Market Road, Grey Flats Road/Pinecrest Drive

Noise complaint: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue

Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, Bypass Plaza (Planet Fitness) 

Parking complaint: East C Street

Person down: North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Shots fired: 100 block Hargrove Street

Special assignment: 200 block Beckley Plaza (Beckley Carnival)

Suspicious activity: Johnstown Road, 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Suspicious person: South Kanawha Street/Foote Street

Threats: Harper Road (Revive Health Care)

Traffic stop: South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Second Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 200 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, South Heber Street/Second Street, Westmoreland Street/Beaver Avenue, 200 block East Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Locust Street, 300 block New River Drive, Rural Acres Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Third Avenue/Neville Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Fairview Avenue

Transport juvenile: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)

Violation of domestic violence petition: 200 block Beckley Plaza (Beckley Carnival)

Warrant served: Howe Street/South Fayettte Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Besoco

Brandishing: Shady Spring

Burglary in progress: Calloway Heights, Dry Hill

Disturbance: Calloway Heights

Drug investigation: Raleigh

Four-wheeler: Crab Orchard

Fraud: Calloway Heights

Harassment: Mabscott

K9 unit: Fairdale

Missing person: Mabscott 

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beckley

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels 

Reckless driver: Cranberry, Beaver

Stolen vehicle: Colcord

Suspicious activity: Harper Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Raleigh 

Threats: Beaver

Traffic stop: Beaver

Unwanted person: Bradley

Vehicle fire: Irish Mountain

