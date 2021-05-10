The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal bites: South French Street

Armed robbery: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Bomb threat: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), 401 Ragland Road (Irwin Mine & Tunneling), 109 Hill St., 103 Idlewood Court, 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (BB&T)

Burglary in progress: Yellowwood Way, 100 block Freeman Street

Civil matter: Mercer Street

Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Edgewood Drive, Rails to Trails (3), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Grove Street

Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Fraud: Quarry Street

Larceny: Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Grove Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Fayette Street

Panic/hold alarm: Wickham Avenue 

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Suspicious activity: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)

Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street, 100 block Totten Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine)

Threats: North Eisenhower Drive

Traffic stop: 340 Prince St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 1700 block South Kanawha Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, Johnstown Road/Lionel Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Cohen Street, Brooks Street/Dock Street

Unwanted person: Main Street, Stanley Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering Stanaford, Hinton

Burglary: Arnett, Glen Daniel

Destruction of property: Shady Spring, Cranberry

Disturbance: Beckley, Mabscott, Beaver, Prosperity, MacArthur, Calloway Heights

Fraud: Eccles, Beckley

Larceny: Ghent, Prosperity 

Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Beaver (3), Daniels

Reckless driver: Bradley, White Oak, Harper Heights, Shady Spring

Shots fired: Sweeneysburg

Speeding vehicles: Grandview

Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights

Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights

Trespassing: Amigo

Unwanted person: Bradley 

