The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: South French Street
Armed robbery: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Bomb threat: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican Restaurant), 401 Ragland Road (Irwin Mine & Tunneling), 109 Hill St., 103 Idlewood Court, 214 Sisson St. (Means Lumber), 3849 Robert C. Byrd Drive (BB&T)
Burglary in progress: Yellowwood Way, 100 block Freeman Street
Civil matter: Mercer Street
Extra patrol: 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Edgewood Drive, Rails to Trails (3), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 100 block Bostic Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Grove Street
Found property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Fraud: Quarry Street
Larceny: Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Crawford Street, Grove Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Fayette Street
Panic/hold alarm: Wickham Avenue
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Suspicious activity: 1924 Harper Road (Quality Inn)
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street, 100 block Totten Street, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine)
Threats: North Eisenhower Drive
Traffic stop: 340 Prince St., 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 1700 block South Kanawha Street, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, Johnstown Road/Lionel Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Cohen Street, Brooks Street/Dock Street
Unwanted person: Main Street, Stanley Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering Stanaford, Hinton
Burglary: Arnett, Glen Daniel
Destruction of property: Shady Spring, Cranberry
Disturbance: Beckley, Mabscott, Beaver, Prosperity, MacArthur, Calloway Heights
Fraud: Eccles, Beckley
Larceny: Ghent, Prosperity
Motor vehicle accident: Shady Spring, Beaver (3), Daniels
Reckless driver: Bradley, White Oak, Harper Heights, Shady Spring
Shots fired: Sweeneysburg
Speeding vehicles: Grandview
Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights
Suspicious vehicle: Calloway Heights
Trespassing: Amigo
Unwanted person: Bradley