The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: 112 Raleigh Ave. (Beckley Dance Theater)
Animal call: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican restaurant)
Breaking and entering in progress: 400 block Second Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Burglar alarm: 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 205 S. Kanawha St., Teel Road
Burglary not in progress: Maxwell Hill Road
Check welfare: Harper Road (3), Neville Street
Civil assist: 100 block Harper Park Drive
Destruction of property: Harper Road
Disturbance: Harper Road
Domestic: Burgess Street
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Booker Street, 100 block Bostic Avenue, 100 block Dixie Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 1900 block Harper Road, 1939 Harper Road, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Powerline Drive, Rails to Trails (3), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply)
Found property: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Fraud: Raleigh County
Juvenile problems: Harper Road
Lost property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Lost/stolen registration: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: 400 block Ewart Avenue, Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Motor vehicle accident: South Eisenhower Drive/Myers Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
Noise complaint: 500 block Ewart Avenue
Out of control: Wildwood Avenue
Parking complaint: Goldcrest Drive
Parking violation: Church Street
Reckless driver: 200 block Rural Acres Drive
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Special assignment: 100 block Timber Ridge Drive
Suspicious activity: Ewart Avenue
Suspicious person: Harper Road, 100 block East Prince Street
Suspicious vehicle: Pikeview Drive, Vine Street
Traffic stop: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1060 S. Fayette St. (Family Dollar Store), 1900 block Harper Road, 2100 Harper Road, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, Johnstown Road/Huffman Street, Northwestern Avenue/Harper Road, Omaha Lane/Nebraska Avenue, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, Prince Street/Piney Avenue, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, Third Avenue/Second Street, 200 block North Vance Drive, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Warrant served: Forrest Avenue
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.