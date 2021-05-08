The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: 100 block Mercer Street
Arrest: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Assault already occurred: North Kanawha Street
Attempted breaking and entering: Westline Drive
Attempted suicide: Bostic Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Forrest Avenue
Burglar alarm: South Fayette Street, 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church) (2)
Burglary in progress: 104 Johnstown Road
Check welfare: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Hartley Avenue, Orchard Avenue, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Choking: Orchard Avenue
Civil matter: South Fayette Street
Destruction of property: Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Clayton Street
Drug violation in progress: 100 block Hager Street
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital emergency room), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 block Booker Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1200 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 200 block Prince Street, 300 block Prince Street, 360 Prince St., Rails to Trails (4), 100 block Smoot Avenue, 200 block Third Avenue
Follow-up call: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Foot patrol: Hargrove Street
Found property: Crescent Road
Fraud: Hylton Lane
Intoxicated person: North Eisenhower Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Mental problem: Coponiti Street
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue (2), Sunset Drive/Harper Road, Virginia Street/Ellison Avenue
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 130 Beckley Crossing (Sally Beauty Supply), 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street
911 hangup: First Avenue
Reckless driver: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Road rage: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway on Sprague Hill)
Special assignment: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 200 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 100 block Ninth Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Saunders Avenue
Suspicious activity: E Street, South Vance Drive
Suspicious person: Main Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Antonio Avenue, 500 block E Street, 200 block Mercer Street, 300 block Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (2), 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2)
Unwanted person: Hager Street (2), Harper Road
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.