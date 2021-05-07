The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Attempt to serve warrant: Cranberry Pointe Way
Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 2000 Harper Road (Little General), Maplewood Lane, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 3158 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gold and Pawn)
Check welfare: Harper Road, East Main Street
Destruction of property: Beckwoods Drive
Disturbance: South Oakwood Avenue, McCreery Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Domestic: Stanaford Road, Forrest Avenue
Drug violation: Galleria Plaza
Escort: 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home)
Extra patrol: 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block New River Park, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Rails to Trails, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 500 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Found property: Hartley Avenue
Larceny: Hager Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident: 315 Manor Drive (Pikeview Manor Apartments)
Open door/window: Harper Road
Overdose: E Street
Panhandling: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Panic attack: South Kanawha Street
Panic/hold alarm: 1300 N. Eisenhower Dive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant)
Person down: 100 block E Street
Prowler: 300 block Bair Street, Azzara Avenue, North Forest Road
Reckless driver: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Walker Avenue
Road rage: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Special assignment: 400 Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street
Stalking: Pikeview Drive
Stolen vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Suspicious activity: South Oakwood Avenue, 100 Beckley Crossing, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue
Suspicious person: Hickory Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Walker Avenue, 2800 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block City Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Walker Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1900 Harper Road
Transport juvenile: 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education/Institute Elementary School)
Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Shady Spring, Sophia
Burglary: Dameron
Disturbance: Slab Fork, Beaver, Lanark, Crab Orchard
Harassment: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Sophia, Amigo
Motor vehicle accident: Raleigh, Dry Hill, Daniels
Noise complaint: Odd
Road rage: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley
Shoplifting: Beaver
Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Dry Hill
Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Dameron
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring
Vehicle fire: Sophia
Vehicle towed: out of county