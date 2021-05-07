The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Attempt to serve warrant: Cranberry Pointe Way

Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 2000 Harper Road (Little General), Maplewood Lane, 513 Ewart Ave. (Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine), 3158 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gold and Pawn)

Check welfare: Harper Road, East Main Street

Destruction of property: Beckwoods Drive

Disturbance: South Oakwood Avenue, McCreery Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Domestic: Stanaford Road, Forrest Avenue

Drug violation: Galleria Plaza

Escort: 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose & Quesenberry Funeral Home)

Extra patrol: 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block New River Park, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, Rails to Trails, 200 Armory Drive (Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center), 500 block Neville Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Found property: Hartley Avenue

Larceny: Hager Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident: 315 Manor Drive (Pikeview Manor Apartments)

Open door/window: Harper Road

Overdose: E Street

Panhandling: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) 

Panic attack: South Kanawha Street

Panic/hold alarm: 1300 N. Eisenhower Dive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant)

Person down: 100 block E Street

Prowler: 300 block Bair Street, Azzara Avenue, North Forest Road

Reckless driver: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: Walker Avenue

Road rage: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Special assignment: 400 Neville Street, 400 block Neville Street

Stalking: Pikeview Drive

Stolen vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Suspicious activity: South Oakwood Avenue, 100 Beckley Crossing, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue

Suspicious person: Hickory Drive

Traffic stop: 100 block Walker Avenue, 2800 Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block City Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Walker Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Eisenhower Drive, Neville Street/Third Avenue, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 1900 Harper Road

Transport juvenile: 301 Park Ave. (Board of Education/Institute Elementary School)

Unwanted person: South Oakwood Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Shady Spring, Sophia

Burglary: Dameron

Disturbance: Slab Fork, Beaver, Lanark, Crab Orchard

Harassment: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Sophia, Amigo

Motor vehicle accident: Raleigh, Dry Hill, Daniels

Noise complaint: Odd

Road rage: Beaver, Beckley, Bradley 

Shoplifting: Beaver

Suspicious activity: Prosperity, Dry Hill

Suspicious person: Calloway Heights, Dameron

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring

Vehicle fire: Sophia

Vehicle towed: out of county

