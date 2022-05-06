The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Cannaday Street, Johnstown Road

Animal call: Crawford Street

Assault: Grey Flats Road, Ewart Avenue, Preston Street

Attempt to serve court document: East Main Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: East C Street

Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 200 block Prince Street

Burglar alarm: 300 Carriage Drive (Dr. Shrikant Bembalkar Quest Diagnostics), 1055 S. Fayette St. (Kiella's Grandma's Kitchen), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Hylton Lane/Harper Road

Burglary in progress: Park Avenue

Check welfare: Riley Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Beckley Avenue, Neville Street

Child abuse/neglect: Bair Street, Beckley Crossing

Civil matter: Terrill Street, College Avenue, Barber Avenue

CPR adult: Coponiti Street

Custody complaint: Johnstown Road

Disturbance: Adkins Street, Hartley Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Hill Street/Reservoir Road

Drug violation: Stanaford Road

Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 160 Pine Lodge Road (Pine Lodge), 100 block South Heber Street (3), 100 block F Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street, 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (4), 100 block Ninth Street (3), 100 block Broadway Street, 400 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 200 block Main Street, 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Broadway Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Edgewood Drive

Fight: Beckley Crossing

Follow-up call: Beckley Avenue, Azzara Avenue

Foot patrol: 100 block South Heber Street

Four-wheeler: Burgess Street

Harassment: Harper Road

Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive

Juvenile problems: Barber Avenue

Larceny: F Street, Croft Street

Lost/stolen registration: Laurel Terrace

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (3)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Missing person: Barber Avenue

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Hager Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block Market Road

Noise complaint: Temple Street

Open door/window: Croft Street

Overdose: Winger Avenue

Panic/hold alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express)

Reckless driver: Pine Lodge Road

Residence check: 200 block South Heber Street

Sexual assault not in progress: 306 Stanaford Road

Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Shots fired: Nebraska Avenue, Bostic Avenue

Special assignment: 200 block Beckley Plaza

Suspicious activity: New River Drive, South Vance Drive, F Street, West Neville Street, Neville Street

Suspicious person: Morris Avenue, Earwood Street, Woodlawn Avenue, City Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Prince Street

Traffic stop: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd. (3), 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Dr., 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Third Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Ragland Road, 300 block Neville Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pinecrest Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Fourth Street/Ford Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, South Fayette Street/Second Street, Neville Street/South Heber Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), South Eisenhower Drive/New Jersey Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Sheridan Avenue

Unwanted person: Hartley Avenue, East Prince Street

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Wildlife complaint: Dexter Avenue

