The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Cannaday Street, Johnstown Road
Animal call: Crawford Street
Assault: Grey Flats Road, Ewart Avenue, Preston Street
Attempt to serve court document: East Main Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: East C Street
Bike patrol: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), 200 block Prince Street
Burglar alarm: 300 Carriage Drive (Dr. Shrikant Bembalkar Quest Diagnostics), 1055 S. Fayette St. (Kiella's Grandma's Kitchen), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Hylton Lane/Harper Road
Burglary in progress: Park Avenue
Check welfare: Riley Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street, Beckley Avenue, Neville Street
Child abuse/neglect: Bair Street, Beckley Crossing
Civil matter: Terrill Street, College Avenue, Barber Avenue
CPR adult: Coponiti Street
Custody complaint: Johnstown Road
Disturbance: Adkins Street, Hartley Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Hill Street/Reservoir Road
Drug violation: Stanaford Road
Extra patrol: 100 Adair St. (New River Park) (2), 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 160 Pine Lodge Road (Pine Lodge), 100 block South Heber Street (3), 100 block F Street, 100 block Hillpark Drive, 200 block Hargrove Street, 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 500 Neville St. (Chase Bank), 1 Rails to Trails (4), 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (4), 100 block Ninth Street (3), 100 block Broadway Street, 400 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Sandstone Drive, 200 block Main Street, 123 Hager St. (Abram-King Apartments), 401 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 100 block Broadway Street (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 200 block Hargrove Street, 100 block Hylton Lane, 100 block Virginia Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Edgewood Drive
Fight: Beckley Crossing
Follow-up call: Beckley Avenue, Azzara Avenue
Foot patrol: 100 block South Heber Street
Four-wheeler: Burgess Street
Harassment: Harper Road
Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive
Juvenile problems: Barber Avenue
Larceny: F Street, Croft Street
Lost/stolen registration: Laurel Terrace
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (3)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Missing person: Barber Avenue
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Hager Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 600 block Market Road
Noise complaint: Temple Street
Open door/window: Croft Street
Overdose: Winger Avenue
Panic/hold alarm: 520 Beckley Crossing (Med Express)
Reckless driver: Pine Lodge Road
Residence check: 200 block South Heber Street
Sexual assault not in progress: 306 Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Shots fired: Nebraska Avenue, Bostic Avenue
Special assignment: 200 block Beckley Plaza
Suspicious activity: New River Drive, South Vance Drive, F Street, West Neville Street, Neville Street
Suspicious person: Morris Avenue, Earwood Street, Woodlawn Avenue, City Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Prince Street
Traffic stop: Ewart Avenue/Patton Drive, 100 block McCulloch Drive, 300 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 700 Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Blvd. (3), 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Dr., 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Third Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Ragland Road, 300 block Neville Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Stanaford Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pinecrest Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Fourth Street/Ford Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, South Fayette Street/Second Street, Neville Street/South Heber Street, 1405 S. Kanawha St. (Memorial Baptist Church), South Eisenhower Drive/New Jersey Avenue, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Sheridan Avenue
Unwanted person: Hartley Avenue, East Prince Street
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Wildlife complaint: Dexter Avenue