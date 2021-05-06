The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Attempt to serve warrant: Woodlawn Avenue
Burglar alarm: Granville Avenue
Burglary in progress: City Avenue
Check welfare: Fourth Street, Randolph Street
Civil matter: Sunrise Avenue, Hargrove Street
Destruction of property: Homewood Drive
Disturbance: Northwestern Avenue
Domestic: Harper Road (Econolodge)
Drug violation not in progress: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Extra patrol: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Church Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Ewart Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
K-9 unit request: 900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Larceny: First Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Crawford Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Motor vehicle accident: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Morning Star Lane
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Marshall Avenue/North Vance Drive
Open door/window: Industrial Drive (Bob Evans restaurant)
Prowler: Stanley Street
Residence check: Woodlawn Avenue
Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza (Staples), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunhams Sporting Goods)
Suspicious activity: Walker Avenue
Suspicious person: 100 block Main Street, 100 block Cova Street, Second Street/Third Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's)
Tobacco violation: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2)
Traffic stop: 500 block Ewart Avenue, 300 block Crescent Road, Third Avenue (Little General), North Eisenohwoer Drive (Freedom Skate Park), Harper Road, 100 block New River Town Center, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle disabled: Harper Road/Westwood Drive, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Vehicle towed: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road
Warrant served: Hunter Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.