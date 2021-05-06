The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 5; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Attempt to serve warrant: Woodlawn Avenue

Burglar alarm: Granville Avenue

Burglary in progress: City Avenue

Check welfare: Fourth Street, Randolph Street

Civil matter: Sunrise Avenue, Hargrove Street

Destruction of property: Homewood Drive

Disturbance: Northwestern Avenue

Domestic: Harper Road (Econolodge)

Drug violation not in progress: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Extra patrol: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street, Mercer Street/College Avenue, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Mercer Street, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 400 block Neville Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Church Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Ewart Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

K-9 unit request: 900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Larceny: First Avenue

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, Crawford Street

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Motor vehicle accident: 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Morning Star Lane

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Marshall Avenue/North Vance Drive

Open door/window: Industrial Drive (Bob Evans restaurant)

Prowler: Stanley Street

Residence check: Woodlawn Avenue

Shoplifting: Bypass Plaza (Staples), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunhams Sporting Goods)

Suspicious activity: Walker Avenue

Suspicious person: 100 block Main Street, 100 block Cova Street, Second Street/Third Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Wendy's)

Tobacco violation: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School) (2)

Traffic stop: 500 block Ewart Avenue, 300 block Crescent Road, Third Avenue (Little General), North Eisenohwoer Drive (Freedom Skate Park), Harper Road, 100 block New River Town Center, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Vehicle disabled: Harper Road/Westwood Drive, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Vehicle towed: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road

Warrant served: Hunter Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

 

No report provided yet.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video