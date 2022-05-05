The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal bites: Sandlewood Lane

Animal call: College Avenue

Arrest: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Assist other department: South Heber Street

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Brandishing: Cobbs Street

Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), South Kanawha Street

Burglary in progress: West Avenue

Check welfare: 100 block Freeman Street

Civil matter: G Street

Disturbance: Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Johnstown Road (Laxton's Wrecker), South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)

Domestic: Azzara Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH Hospital)

Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (6), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary School), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Edwards Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Virginia Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Virginia Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block E Street, 100 block Ewart Avenue

Harassing phone call: Miller Street

Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), 1800 block Harper Road

Larceny: 106 First Ave.

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Rural Acres Dr. and N. Eisenhower Dr., Maryland Ave., Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) 

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue

Parking complaint: 200 block Crescent Road

Radar patrol: 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue

Reckless driver: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block South Fayette Street

Residence check: Johnstown Road, 100 block Alexander Lane

Road rage: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious activity: Johnston Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious person: Johnstown Road/Hargrove Street

Suspicious vehicle: 200 block Hargrove Street

Threats: Neville Street (DHS)

Traffic stop: North Kanawha Street/East Main Street, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1400 block Harper Road, Harper Road/Carriage Drive, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Forrest Avenue/Sunrise Avenue, 200 block Ewart Avenue, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Market Road, 400 block Second Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block City Avenue, Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Brooks Street, Hartley Avenue/Gregory Street, Ragland Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Unsecured load: 1 Tamarack Place (Tamarack)

Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)

Wanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Brandishing: Sprague

Breaking and entering: Fairdale

Brush fire: Coal City

Burglar alarm: Beckley, Coal City

Burglary: Crab Orchard

Counterfeit: Clear Creek

Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley (2), Bradley (2), Crab Orchard, Cranberry, Harper Heights, Midway, Princewick

Extra patrol: Beaver, Daniels

Harassment: Stanaford

Joyriding: MacArthur

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Cabell Heights, Calloway Heights, Daniels, Dry Hill, Rock Creek

Reckless driver: Bradley, Bragg, Shady Spring

School zone: Ghent

Shots fired: Jonben, Lanark

Suspicious activity: Daniels, Stanaford

 

Suspicious person: Bradley

Threats: Arnett

Unsecure load: Dry Hill

Unwanted person: Slab Fork

