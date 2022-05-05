The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal bites: Sandlewood Lane
Animal call: College Avenue
Arrest: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Assist other department: South Heber Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Brandishing: Cobbs Street
Burglar alarm: Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks), South Kanawha Street
Burglary in progress: West Avenue
Check welfare: 100 block Freeman Street
Civil matter: G Street
Disturbance: Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Johnstown Road (Laxton's Wrecker), South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Domestic: Azzara Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH Hospital)
Extra patrol: 1900 block Harper Road (hotels), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Temple Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (6), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary School), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue (3), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Edwards Street, 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Virginia Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Virginia Street, 2000 block Harper Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block E Street, 100 block Ewart Avenue
Harassing phone call: Miller Street
Harassment: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Intoxicated person: South Eisenhower Drive (GoMart), 1800 block Harper Road
Larceny: 106 First Ave.
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Rural Acres Dr. and N. Eisenhower Dr., Maryland Ave., Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ellison Avenue
Parking complaint: 200 block Crescent Road
Radar patrol: 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Central Avenue
Reckless driver: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 300 block South Fayette Street
Residence check: Johnstown Road, 100 block Alexander Lane
Road rage: 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Johnston Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious person: Johnstown Road/Hargrove Street
Suspicious vehicle: 200 block Hargrove Street
Threats: Neville Street (DHS)
Traffic stop: North Kanawha Street/East Main Street, Prince Street/North Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1400 block Harper Road, Harper Road/Carriage Drive, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Forrest Avenue/Sunrise Avenue, 200 block Ewart Avenue, 300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Market Road, 400 block Second Street, 2500 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block North Eisenhower Drive, 400 block City Avenue, Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Brooks Street, Hartley Avenue/Gregory Street, Ragland Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Unsecured load: 1 Tamarack Place (Tamarack)
Unwanted person: South Eisenhower Drive (FMRS)
Wanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Brandishing: Sprague
Breaking and entering: Fairdale
Brush fire: Coal City
Burglar alarm: Beckley, Coal City
Burglary: Crab Orchard
Counterfeit: Clear Creek
Disturbance: Beaver, Beckley (2), Bradley (2), Crab Orchard, Cranberry, Harper Heights, Midway, Princewick
Extra patrol: Beaver, Daniels
Harassment: Stanaford
Joyriding: MacArthur
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver, Cabell Heights, Calloway Heights, Daniels, Dry Hill, Rock Creek
Reckless driver: Bradley, Bragg, Shady Spring
School zone: Ghent
Shots fired: Jonben, Lanark
Suspicious activity: Daniels, Stanaford
Suspicious person: Bradley
Threats: Arnett
Unsecure load: Dry Hill
Unwanted person: Slab Fork