The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hang-up: Harper Road

Animal call: Mankin Avenue

Brandishing: Harper Road

Burglar alarm: Oriole Place, 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty’s), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant) (4), 117 Lilly St., 1000 Dogwood Lane, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), Second Street (Creager Tire)

Burglary not in progress: Randolph Street

Check welfare: West Neville Street

Civil matter: Harper Road, Allen Avenue

Disturbance: Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Truman Avenue

Domestic: Foster Avenue, Harper Road, Wilkes Avenue, Truman Avenue

Drug violation in progress: F Street

DUI investigation: Sullivan Road/Ritter Drive

Extra patrol: 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Prince Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 1000 block Dogwood Lane, 300 block Third Avenue, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 100 block Booker Street, 400 block Third Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Brooks Street/Mulberry Street

Fight: Prince Street

Fireworks: Ann Street (2)

Harassment: Harper Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)

Parking complaint: Hartley Avenue

Road rage: 600 block South Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: 623 S. Oakwood Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1734 Harper Road (Kroger)

Shots fired: Hager Street, West Locust Drive

Suspicious activity: Allen Avenue

Suspicious person: Third Avenue

Traffic stop: 200 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Heber Street/Second Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 400 block South Fayette Street, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beaver Avenue

Unpaid cab fare: Burgess Street

Vagrant: South Heber Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Jasper Drive (2)

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office

Disturbance: Sullivan (2), Bradley, Bolt (2), Slab Fork, Stotesbury, Grandview, Lanark

Larceny: Sprague

MVA: Sullivan, Beaver, Grandview, Coal City, Dry Hill

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard

Suspicious person: Glen White, Beckley

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Unwanted person: Coal City

