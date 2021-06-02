The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 31; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hang-up: Harper Road
Animal call: Mankin Avenue
Brandishing: Harper Road
Burglar alarm: Oriole Place, 30 Bypass Plaza (Patty’s), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant) (4), 117 Lilly St., 1000 Dogwood Lane, 129 Main St. (United National Bank), 101 S. Kanawha St. (City National Bank), Second Street (Creager Tire)
Burglary not in progress: Randolph Street
Check welfare: West Neville Street
Civil matter: Harper Road, Allen Avenue
Disturbance: Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), Truman Avenue
Domestic: Foster Avenue, Harper Road, Wilkes Avenue, Truman Avenue
Drug violation in progress: F Street
DUI investigation: Sullivan Road/Ritter Drive
Extra patrol: 2400 S. Kanawha St. (Black Knight municipal park), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Prince Street, 300 block Third Avenue, 1000 block Dogwood Lane, 300 block Third Avenue, 1300 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chick-Fil-A restaurant), 100 block Booker Street, 400 block Third Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 hotel), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam’s Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe’s), Brooks Street/Mulberry Street
Fight: Prince Street
Fireworks: Ann Street (2)
Harassment: Harper Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger)
Parking complaint: Hartley Avenue
Road rage: 600 block South Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 623 S. Oakwood Ave., 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1734 Harper Road (Kroger)
Shots fired: Hager Street, West Locust Drive
Suspicious activity: Allen Avenue
Suspicious person: Third Avenue
Traffic stop: 200 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 700 block South Fayette Street, South Heber Street/Second Street, South Fayette Street/Maplewood Lane, 400 block South Fayette Street, 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger), 500 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Beaver Avenue
Unpaid cab fare: Burgess Street
Vagrant: South Heber Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Jasper Drive (2)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Disturbance: Sullivan (2), Bradley, Bolt (2), Slab Fork, Stotesbury, Grandview, Lanark
Larceny: Sprague
MVA: Sullivan, Beaver, Grandview, Coal City, Dry Hill
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious person: Glen White, Beckley
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Unwanted person: Coal City