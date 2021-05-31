The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: South Oakwood Avenue
Brandishing: Hale Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: First Avenue, Temple Street
Burglar alarm: 215 Rollingwood Drive, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Burglary in progress: Nebraska Avenue
Check welfare: City Avenue, South Fayette Street, Harper Road
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Destruction of property: Hickory Drive
Disturbance: City Avenue, Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: Harper Road
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Carriage Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Old Harper Road, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Prince Street (downtown area)
Found property: North Eisenhower Drive, Nebraska Avenue
Harassment: Jasper Drive, South Vance Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 308 Galleria Plaza (Starbucks Coffee)
Motorcycle complaint: 500 block New River Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Earhart Street
Reckless driver: Harper Road/Dry Hill Road
Stolen property: South Heber Street
Suspicious activity: Rural Acres Drive
Suspicious person: Galleria Plaza
Tamper with mail: South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Cobb Lane, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue/Willis Street, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), Harper Road/Hillcrest Drive, Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, Holliday Drive/Pikeview Drive, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 1400 block Maxwell Hill Road, Nell Jean Square, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 500 block East Prince Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Vance Drive
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
-----
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Beaver
Disturbance: Beckley, Ghent, MacArthur, Soak Creek
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Metalton, Rhodell, Shady Spring
Suspicious activity: Beaver, Harper Heights
Suspicious person: Beckley, Midway
Unwanted person: Beckley, Dry Hill, Mabscott