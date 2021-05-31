The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 30; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: South Oakwood Avenue

Brandishing: Hale Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: First Avenue, Temple Street

Burglar alarm: 215 Rollingwood Drive, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)

Burglary in progress: Nebraska Avenue

Check welfare: City Avenue, South Fayette Street, Harper Road

Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Destruction of property: Hickory Drive

Disturbance: City Avenue, Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: Harper Road

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Carriage Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Old Harper Road, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Prince Street (downtown area)

Found property: North Eisenhower Drive, Nebraska Avenue

Harassment: Jasper Drive, South Vance Drive

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 308 Galleria Plaza (Starbucks Coffee)

Motorcycle complaint: 500 block New River Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Earhart Street

Reckless driver: Harper Road/Dry Hill Road

Stolen property: South Heber Street

Suspicious activity: Rural Acres Drive

Suspicious person: Galleria Plaza

Tamper with mail: South Fayette Street

Traffic stop: 100 block Cobb Lane, 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue/Willis Street, 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), Harper Road/Hillcrest Drive, Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, Holliday Drive/Pikeview Drive, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 1400 block Maxwell Hill Road, Nell Jean Square, 200 block Pikeview Drive, 500 block East Prince Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Walker Avenue, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 200 block South Vance Drive

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

-----

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Destruction of property: Beaver

Disturbance: Beckley, Ghent, MacArthur, Soak Creek

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Crab Orchard, MacArthur, Metalton, Rhodell, Shady Spring

Suspicious activity: Beaver, Harper Heights

Suspicious person: Beckley, Midway

Unwanted person: Beckley, Dry Hill, Mabscott

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video