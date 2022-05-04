The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 3; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Sunrise Avenue

Assault: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: Thornwood Lane, New Jersey Avenue (Beckley City Police Shooting Range)

Check welfare: City Avenue, Plumley Avenue

Civil matter: Laurel Terrace

Destruction of property: College Avenue

Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: Beckley Avenue

Domestic violence petition served: South Charles Street

Extra patrol: 200 block Hargrove Street (3), 300 block Orchard Avenue, Johnstown Road (Laxton's), 200 block F Street, 200 block Temple Street, 200 block G Street, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 200 block E Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), Harper Road (Enterprise Rent A Car), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 500 block Neville Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Scott Avenue, 200 block Powerline Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive (3), 100 block Dixie Avenue, Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 block Hargrove Street, 200 block Broadway Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Ninth Street (2), 200 block Barber Avenue, 100 block Antonio Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (3), 100 block Broadway Street, 200 block G Street, Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Edgewood Drive

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Juvenile problems: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Larceny: Coponiti Street

Lost property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Stanaford Road (Southern WV Clinic) 

Radar patrol: 100 block Central Avenue

Reckless driver: 1100 block West Neville Street

Residence check: Johnstown Road, 100 block Alexander Lane

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: South Oakwood Avenue (St. Francis de Sales School)

Suspicious person: 1 Rails to Trails (2), South Kanawha Street/Larew Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: South Kanawha Street, 300 block South Heber Street

Threats: G Street

Traffic stop: Johnstown Road/Crawford Street, Third Avenue (Little General), Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street, 2000 block Harper Road (2), Harper Road (Smart Hotel), South Heber Street/Second Street, Pinewood Drive/Market Road, South Fayette Street/Second Street (2), Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/Booker Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road (2)

Trespassing: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Unknown LE problem: Beckley Crossing (Glamour Nail Salon)

Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)

Warrant served: East Prince Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hang-up: Sullivan

Abandoned vehicle: Naoma

Breaking and entering not in progress: Irish Mountain

Burglar alarm: Piney View, Beckley, Daniels

Brush fire: Shady Spring

Burglary in progress: Maple Fork 

Burglary not in progress: Stanaford

Destruction of property: Fairdale

Disturbance: Harper Heights, Sullivan

Four-wheeler: Beckley

Found property: Cranberry, Naoma

Larceny: Colcord, Beckley

Lost/stolen registration: Naoma

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Midway

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Beaver

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Harper Heights 

Noise complaint: Harper Heights

Parking complaint: Cranberry

Prowler: Naoma

Reckless driver: Shady Spring

Shoplifting: Beckley (2)

Speeding vehicle: Bradley

Suspicious person: Sundial, Fairdale

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Heights

Traffic stop: Eccles, Beckley

