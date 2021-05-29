The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault in progress: Earwood Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: City Avenue

Burglar alarm: Brookshire Lane, Johnstown Road, Maxwell Hill Road

Check welfare: Clyde Street, East Prince Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Lewis Ritchie Drive

Destruction of property: Crescent Road, North Eisenhower Drive, Peregrine Place

Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Hager Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1700 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/Temple Street, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), Rails to Trails

Harassment: Prosperity Road

Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Robert C Byrd Drive

Lost/stolen registration: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Parking complaint: North Oakwood Avenue, Russell Street

Runaway juvenile: Patch Street

Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Stolen vehicle: Beckley Crossing, Front Street

Suspicious activity: McCulloch Drive

Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)

Threats: City Avenue

Traffic stop: 110 Freeman St., 1700 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 300 block Johnstown Road

Unpaid cab fare: North Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: Hager Street, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Vehicle disabled: Old Mill Road/Westwood Drive

Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

