The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 28; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault in progress: Earwood Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: City Avenue
Burglar alarm: Brookshire Lane, Johnstown Road, Maxwell Hill Road
Check welfare: Clyde Street, East Prince Street, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, Lewis Ritchie Drive
Destruction of property: Crescent Road, North Eisenhower Drive, Peregrine Place
Disturbance: South Fayette Street, Hager Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Stanaford Road, Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Galleria Plaza, 1700 block Harper Road, Johnstown Road/Temple Street, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), Rails to Trails
Harassment: Prosperity Road
Larceny: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Robert C Byrd Drive
Lost/stolen registration: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Parking complaint: North Oakwood Avenue, Russell Street
Runaway juvenile: Patch Street
Shoplifting: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Stolen vehicle: Beckley Crossing, Front Street
Suspicious activity: McCulloch Drive
Suspicious person: South Fayette Street, 306 Stanaford Road (BARH Hospital)
Threats: City Avenue
Traffic stop: 110 Freeman St., 1700 block Harper Road, 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 300 block Johnstown Road
Unpaid cab fare: North Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Hager Street, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle disabled: Old Mill Road/Westwood Drive
Vehicle identification number verification: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.