The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Pavilion Drive
Animal bites: 100 block Appalachian Drive
Assist other department: Harper Road (Kroger)
Barking dog: Northwestern Avenue
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Park Avenue (Board of Education, Institute Elementary School), Teel Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks)
Check welfare: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Civil matter: North Pike Street
Disturbance: Harper Road (Med Express)
Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
DUI investigation: North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, South Fayette Street
Domestic violence petition served: 10th Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Autumn Lane, 200 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (4), 400 block Lewis-Ritchie Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Dorcas Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hager Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 100 block E Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Park Avenue
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street
Fraud: Pikeview Drive
Intoxicated person: 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Temple Street
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, South Fayette Street, West Locust Drive
Noise complaint: Edgewood Drive
Overdose: Hull Street
Parking complaint: Wildwood Avenue
Reckless driving: Robert C. Byrd Drive/East Main Street
Residence check: Haymarket Drive
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Shots fired: E Street/South Kanawha Street
Suspicious activity: Rice Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 300 block Ewart Avenue
Traffic stop: Smoot Avenue/Patch Street, Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Heber Street/Second Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/F Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Smoot Avenue, Graham Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Bellacino's)
Vehicle disabled: Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Bibb Avenue
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Animal call: Sullivan
Breaking and entering: Surveyor
Burglar alarm: Beaver, Bradley (2)
Burglary: Grandview
Destruction of property: Daniels, Whitby
Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Bradley, Beckley (2), Fairdale, Prosperity
Extra patrol: Bolt (2), Beckley (2)
Found property: Harper Heights
Larceny: Bradley, Cool Ridge
Lost/stolen registration: Harper Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley
Parking complaint: Cranberry
Reckless driving: Shady Spring, Sophia, White Oak (2), Eccles
Speeding vehicles: Beaver
Stolen property: Rhodell
Suspicious activity: Sophia
Suspicious person: Grandview, Mabscott
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Unwanted person: Hinton
Wildlife call: Daniels