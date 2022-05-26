The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: Pavilion Drive

Animal bites: 100 block Appalachian Drive

Assist other department: Harper Road (Kroger)

Barking dog: Northwestern Avenue

Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), Park Avenue (Board of Education, Institute Elementary School), Teel Road, 9 Yellowwood Way (Bodyworks) 

Check welfare: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Civil matter: North Pike Street

Disturbance: Harper Road (Med Express) 

Domestic: Woodlawn Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) 

Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

DUI investigation: North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street, South Fayette Street

Domestic violence petition served: 10th Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Autumn Lane, 200 block South Heber Street, Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz), 500 block Neville Street (4), 400 block Lewis-Ritchie Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Dorcas Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Hager Street, 400 block Neville Street, 100 block Appalachian Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Raleigh Avenue, 100 block E Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Park Avenue

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street

Fraud: Pikeview Drive

Intoxicated person: 900 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road (2)

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Mental problem: Temple Street

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Ewart Avenue/West Neville Street, South Fayette Street, West Locust Drive

Noise complaint: Edgewood Drive

Overdose: Hull Street

Parking complaint: Wildwood Avenue

Reckless driving: Robert C. Byrd Drive/East Main Street

Residence check: Haymarket Drive

School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)

Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Shots fired: E Street/South Kanawha Street

Suspicious activity: Rice Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/New River Town Center, 300 block Ewart Avenue

Traffic stop: Smoot Avenue/Patch Street, Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street, 700 block South Fayette Street (2), South Heber Street/Second Street, 1000 block South Fayette Street, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street/F Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive, North Kanawha Street/Prince Street, 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Smoot Avenue, Graham Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Bellacino's) 

Vehicle disabled: Beaver Avenue/West Virginia Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Bibb Avenue

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2)

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Animal call: Sullivan

Breaking and entering: Surveyor

Burglar alarm: Beaver, Bradley (2)

Burglary: Grandview

Destruction of property: Daniels, Whitby 

Disturbance: Crab Orchard, Daniels, Bradley, Beckley (2), Fairdale, Prosperity

Extra patrol: Bolt (2), Beckley (2)

Found property: Harper Heights

Larceny: Bradley, Cool Ridge 

Lost/stolen registration: Harper Heights

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley

Parking complaint: Cranberry

Reckless driving: Shady Spring, Sophia, White Oak (2), Eccles

Speeding vehicles: Beaver

Stolen property: Rhodell

Suspicious activity: Sophia

Suspicious person: Grandview, Mabscott

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver

Unwanted person: Hinton

Wildlife call: Daniels

