The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Woodlawn Avenue, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Attempt to locate: 100 block Smoot Avenue, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Mankin Avenue, Mercer Street
Brandishing: Hunter Street
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Rd. (Beckley Stratton Middle School), S. Eisenhower Dr. (2 Brothers Collision Wrecker), Beckwoods Dr. (Beckwood Apts.), Dexter Ave.
CPR-adult: Hickory Dr.
Check welfare: Neville St. (BCPD), 2000 block Harper Rd.
Child abuse/neglect: Neville St. (DHS)
Civil matter: 100 block Wilson St., Pinewood Dr., 1700 block Harper Rd., Woodlawn Ave. (Woodlawn Terrace Apts.), E. Prince St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (GoMart)
Disturbance: Harper Rd. (RGH), Temple St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (Sheetz)
Domestic: Hunter St., S. Oakwood Ave., McCulloch Dr.
Drug violation in progress: Harper Rd.
Drug violation not in progress: 100 block Ann St.
Extra patrol: 1300 block N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart, Sam’s and Lowe’s) (2), 500 block Neville St. (Uptown area) (2), Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 100 block Earwood Street, Harper Road and Hylton Lane, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Central Avenue, 100 block Barber Avenue, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA Soccer Complex), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1 Rails to Trails, 100 block Hargrove Street, 100 block 4th St., 1900 block Harper Road.
Found property: Ewart Ave. (WV Youth Museum)
Fraud: Neville St. (BCPD)
Harassment: Ellison Ave.
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Dr. (KFC), Hager St. (Abram-King Apts.)
Juvenile problems: Park Ave. (BOE Institute Elementary School)
Larceny: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main St. (2)
Mail run: Neville St. (BCPD)
MVA: Lincoln St.
MVA leave the scene: Nell Jean Square (Dominos Pizza)
Noise complaint: Brammer St.
Parking complaint: Springdale Ave. and Ann St.
Recovered property: Ragland Rd. (U Haul)
Search warrant: Neville St. (BCPD)
Shoplifting: N. Eisenhower Dr. (Walmart)
Shots fired: Nebraska Ave. and Omaha Lane, 200 block Grove Ave.
Stolen property: Temple St.
Suspicious activity: Ringleben St.
Suspicious vehicle: 100 block S. Oakwood Ave.
Threats: Harper Rd. (Econolodge)
Tobacco violation: Stanaford Rd. (WWHS)
Traffic light problem: Robert C. Byrd Drive and W. Neville Street, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Veterans Avenue, Johnstown Road, 300 block N. Eisenhower Dr., 800 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Hartley Avenue, Neville St. and Robert C. Byrd Dr., Robert C. Byrd Dr. and Ball St., S. Oakwood Avenue and Raleigh Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Dr. (CVS Pharmacy), 2000 block S. Kanawha St., Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonald’s uptown), 100 block Stanaford Road, 100 block McCulloch Dr.
Trespassing: Woodlawn Ave.
Unwanted person: Woodlawn Ave. (Woodlawn Terrace Apts.), S. Eisenhower Dr. (Microtel In), Robert C. Byrd Dr. (McDonalds uptown)
Vagrant: Johnstown Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Burglary: Skelton
Disturbance: Slab Fork, Beckley, Fairdale, Dameron
Larceny: Stanaford, Harper Heights (2)
Motor vehicle accident: Glen Daniel, Daniels (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur (2)
Stolen property: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Daniels, Harper
Suspicious person: Beckley, Sprague
Trespassing: Sullivan
Unwanted person: Beaver, Naoma