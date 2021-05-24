The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Attempt to locate: Fayette County, Raleigh County

Burglar alarm: 2000 Harper Road (Little General), 303 Larew Ave., 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse)

Burglary in progress: Hunter Street

Check welfare: Armory Drive, Harper Road, Cannaday Street, Greenbrier Court

Child abuse/neglect: Teel Road

Civil matter: Temple Street

Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue, Hull Street/Preston Street

Drug violation: North Eisenhower Drive

Extra patrol: Osprey Road, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block New River Drive, Fox Sparrow Road, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, Third Avenue/Second Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Booker Street, Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza 

Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive

Joyriding: Mountain Williams Circle, City Avenue, Raymond Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Mental problem: Fulton Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2306 S. Kanawha St.

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Larew Avenue/South Kanawha Street

Panhandling: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Prowler: McClure Street

Residence check: East C Street

Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger) 

Shots fired: Dorcas Avenue/Glenn Avenue

Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road

Suspicious activity: Clyde Street, Beckley, Ellison Avenue

Suspicious person: Third Avenue, Beckley Plaza

Suspicious vehicle: G Street/South Kanawha Street

Threats: Thomas Street

Traffic stop: 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Curtis Avenue/Christian Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive

Trespassing: South Kanawha Street

Unsecure load: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road, North Kanawha Street

Violation of domestic violence petition: Johnstown Road

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Clear Creek

Destruction of property: Dry Hill

Disturbance: Raleigh, MacArthur, Rhodell, Beaver, Midway, Cool Ridge, Sweeneysburg

Fraud: Crab Orchard

Larceny: Cabell Heights, Shady Spring 

Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Lester

Stolen vehicle: Beckley

