The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 23; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to locate: Fayette County, Raleigh County
Burglar alarm: 2000 Harper Road (Little General), 303 Larew Ave., 1310 N. Eisenhower Drive (Logan's Roadhouse)
Burglary in progress: Hunter Street
Check welfare: Armory Drive, Harper Road, Cannaday Street, Greenbrier Court
Child abuse/neglect: Teel Road
Civil matter: Temple Street
Disturbance: Woodlawn Avenue, Hull Street/Preston Street
Drug violation: North Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: Osprey Road, 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block New River Drive, Fox Sparrow Road, 100 block Woodcrest Drive, Third Avenue/Second Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Booker Street, Rails to Trails, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block G Street, 100 block Beckley Plaza
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive
Joyriding: Mountain Williams Circle, City Avenue, Raymond Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mental problem: Fulton Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2306 S. Kanawha St.
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Larew Avenue/South Kanawha Street
Panhandling: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Prowler: McClure Street
Residence check: East C Street
Shoplifting: 133 Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Shots fired: Dorcas Avenue/Glenn Avenue
Stolen vehicle: Ragland Road
Suspicious activity: Clyde Street, Beckley, Ellison Avenue
Suspicious person: Third Avenue, Beckley Plaza
Suspicious vehicle: G Street/South Kanawha Street
Threats: Thomas Street
Traffic stop: 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King), Curtis Avenue/Christian Road, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Ewart Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Rural Acres Drive/North Eisenhower Drive
Trespassing: South Kanawha Street
Unsecure load: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road, North Kanawha Street
Violation of domestic violence petition: Johnstown Road
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Clear Creek
Destruction of property: Dry Hill
Disturbance: Raleigh, MacArthur, Rhodell, Beaver, Midway, Cool Ridge, Sweeneysburg
Fraud: Crab Orchard
Larceny: Cabell Heights, Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Lester
Stolen vehicle: Beckley