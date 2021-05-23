The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive, Russell Street/South Vance Drive
Brandishing: Ewart Avenue
Burglar alarm: 12th Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Harper Road, Main Street, Oriole Place, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Stanaford Road
Burglary in progress: Hunter Street
Check welfare: Park Avenue
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Second Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue
Domestic: Crescent Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Simpkins Street
Domestic violence petition served: Crescent Road
Drug violation in progress: Third Avenue
Extra patrol: 1939 Harper Road, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 700 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 100 Third Ave., 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Vine Street, 100 Walker Ave.
Four-wheeler: 200 block Temple Street (2)
Indecent exposure: Crescent Road
Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street
Juvenile problems: Temple Street
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road
Loud music/noise: Broadway Street, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: Maxwell Hill Road
Motor vehicle accident: Brookshire Lane/South Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing
Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Panic/hold alarm: Queen Street
Reckless driver: 100 block Prince Street, Stanaford Road/Ragland Road
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Suspicious activity: Edgewood Drive, South Kanawha Street
Suspicious package: 100 block Reservoir Road
Suspicious person: Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive, 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company)
Suspicious vehicle: New River Drive
Traffic stop: Carriage Drive/Harper Road, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Harper Park Drive/George Street, Harper Road, 800 block North Kanawha Street, North Kanawha Street/Wilson Street, Pikeview Drive, 410 Second St., 200 block Stanaford Road, 201 Stanaford Road
Unconscious/syncope: Mool Avenue
Unwanted person: Second Street
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.