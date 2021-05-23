The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 22; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: North Eisenhower Drive, Russell Street/South Vance Drive

Brandishing: Ewart Avenue

Burglar alarm: 12th Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), Harper Road, Main Street, Oriole Place, 4223 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Stanaford Road

Burglary in progress: Hunter Street

Check welfare: Park Avenue

Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Second Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue

Domestic: Crescent Road, Harper Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Simpkins Street

Domestic violence petition served: Crescent Road

Drug violation in progress: Third Avenue

Extra patrol: 1939 Harper Road, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Missouri Avenue, 700 block Patch Street, Rails to Trails, 100 Third Ave., 100 block Timber Ridge Drive, 100 block Vine Street, 100 Walker Ave.

Four-wheeler: 200 block Temple Street (2)

Indecent exposure: Crescent Road

Intoxicated person: Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street

Juvenile problems: Temple Street

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive, 1700 block Harper Road

Loud music/noise: Broadway Street, 300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: Maxwell Hill Road

Motor vehicle accident: Brookshire Lane/South Eisenhower Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 1106 N. Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Crossing

Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive

Panic/hold alarm: Queen Street

Reckless driver: 100 block Prince Street, Stanaford Road/Ragland Road

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Suspicious activity: Edgewood Drive, South Kanawha Street

Suspicious package: 100 block Reservoir Road

Suspicious person: Autumn Lane, North Eisenhower Drive, 700 S. Oakwood Ave. (Coca-Cola Bottling Company)

Suspicious vehicle: New River Drive

Traffic stop: Carriage Drive/Harper Road, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Harper Park Drive/George Street, Harper Road, 800 block North Kanawha Street, North Kanawha Street/Wilson Street, Pikeview Drive, 410 Second St., 200 block Stanaford Road, 201 Stanaford Road

Unconscious/syncope: Mool Avenue

Unwanted person: Second Street

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

