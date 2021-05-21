The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Morris Avenue, Laurel Terrace

Assist other department: Hall Street

Attempt to locate: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue

Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police shooting range), Sour Street, 299 Grey Flats Road, 108 Queen St., Caponiti Street

Check welfare: North Vance Drive, Harper Road

Civil matter: Renard Street (2), Truman Avenue, Harper Road

Disturbance: 100 block Ridge Avenue, Ashworth Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Drug investigation: Harper Road

Drug violation in progress: Morris Avenue, Ewart Avenue

Drug violation not in progress: Prince Street

Extra patrol: 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Crescent Road, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza

Found property: West Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Fraud: Homewood Drive, North Kanawha Street, Myers Avenue

Indecent exposure: 600 block South Oakwood Avenue

K-9 unit: South Fayette Street

Larceny: South Fayette Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motorcycle complaint: 500 block Ewart Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Gate Street

Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive

Open door/window: Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Overdose: South Kanawha Street

Pursuit: Independence Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive

Residence check: Fourth Street

Road rage: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Quarry Street

Special assignment: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)

Suspicious activity: 300 block Third Avenue, 300 block Barber Ave.

Suspicious person: Rails to Trails

Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street

Traffic stop: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Harper Park Drive/Harper Road

Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Unwanted person: Harper Road, Hunter Street

Raleigh County Sheriff's Department

Accident with injury: Beckley

Burglary: Harper Heights 

Disturbance: Mount Tabor, Price Hill, Bradley, Sullivan

Four-wheeler: Daniels

Fraud: Beckley (2) 

Joyriding: Beckley

Lost/stolen registration: Bradley (2)

Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur 

Reckless driver: Harper Heights, Sullivan

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Shots fired: Soak Creek

Speeding vehicles: Fairdale

Stolen property: Crab Orchard

Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Sophia

Suspicious vehicle: Surveyor

Threats: Dry Hill

Unwanted person: Fairdale

