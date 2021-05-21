The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 20; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Morris Avenue, Laurel Terrace
Assist other department: Hall Street
Attempt to locate: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Orchard Avenue
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police shooting range), Sour Street, 299 Grey Flats Road, 108 Queen St., Caponiti Street
Check welfare: North Vance Drive, Harper Road
Civil matter: Renard Street (2), Truman Avenue, Harper Road
Disturbance: 100 block Ridge Avenue, Ashworth Drive, North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Drug investigation: Harper Road
Drug violation in progress: Morris Avenue, Ewart Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: Prince Street
Extra patrol: 1000 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Crescent Road, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 100 block Fourth Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Beckley Plaza
Found property: West Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Fraud: Homewood Drive, North Kanawha Street, Myers Avenue
Indecent exposure: 600 block South Oakwood Avenue
K-9 unit: South Fayette Street
Larceny: South Fayette Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motorcycle complaint: 500 block Ewart Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Gate Street
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Open door/window: Fourth Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Overdose: South Kanawha Street
Pursuit: Independence Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Residence check: Fourth Street
Road rage: 1000 block North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Quarry Street
Special assignment: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General)
Suspicious activity: 300 block Third Avenue, 300 block Barber Ave.
Suspicious person: Rails to Trails
Suspicious vehicle: South Fayette Street
Traffic stop: 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), Harper Park Drive/Harper Road
Transport prisoner: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Unwanted person: Harper Road, Hunter Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Department
Accident with injury: Beckley
Burglary: Harper Heights
Disturbance: Mount Tabor, Price Hill, Bradley, Sullivan
Four-wheeler: Daniels
Fraud: Beckley (2)
Joyriding: Beckley
Lost/stolen registration: Bradley (2)
Motor vehicle accident: MacArthur
Reckless driver: Harper Heights, Sullivan
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Shots fired: Soak Creek
Speeding vehicles: Fairdale
Stolen property: Crab Orchard
Suspicious activity: MacArthur, Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Surveyor
Threats: Dry Hill
Unwanted person: Fairdale