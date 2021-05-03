The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

911 hangup: G Street, Northwestern Avenue

Animal bites: Saunders Avenue

Animal call: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Teel Road

Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford Road

Burglar alarm: Ellison Avenue, 205 S. Kanawha St., 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge)

Check welfare: 400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 200 block Glenn Avenue, 100 block Prince Street

Destruction of property: Hull Street, King Street

Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street

Domestic: Teel Road

Extra patrol: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store), 100 block Booker Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2)

Fight: Harper Road

Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street

Fraud: Hartley Avenue

Intoxicated person: Teel Road

Kidnapping: Ritter Drive

Larceny: North Fayette Street/Prince Street

Loud music/noise: Orchard Avenue

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive

Noise complaint: Westmoreland Street

Reckless driver: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive

Sexual assault not in progress: Stanaford Road

Shooting: Terrill Street

Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)

Stolen vehicle: Ewart Avenue

Suspicious activity: Mercer Street

Suspicious person: South Heber Street, Pine Street

Suspicious vehicle: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street

Threats: Patton Drive

Traffic stop: 1700 block South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/West C Street, Ragland Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street

Unwanted person: Eisenhower Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

