The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 2; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: G Street, Northwestern Avenue
Animal bites: Saunders Avenue
Animal call: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Teel Road
Breaking and entering not in progress: Stanaford Road
Burglar alarm: Ellison Avenue, 205 S. Kanawha St., 410 New River Drive (Moose Lodge)
Check welfare: 400 block South Eisenhower Drive, 1320 N. Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral), 200 block Glenn Avenue, 100 block Prince Street
Destruction of property: Hull Street, King Street
Disturbance: Beckwoods Drive, Woodlawn Avenue, Woodlawn Avenue/Second Street
Domestic: Teel Road
Extra patrol: 306 Beckley Plaza (Dollar General Store), 100 block Booker Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 100 block Hargrove Street, 1114 Harper Road (Pagoda Motel), 100 block Missouri Avenue, 100 block Mool Avenue, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Orchard Avenue, 300 block Prince Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Scott Avenue, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2)
Fight: Harper Road
Foot patrol: 100 block Prince Street
Fraud: Hartley Avenue
Intoxicated person: Teel Road
Kidnapping: Ritter Drive
Larceny: North Fayette Street/Prince Street
Loud music/noise: Orchard Avenue
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Missing person: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: 200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1400 block North Eisenhower Drive
Noise complaint: Westmoreland Street
Reckless driver: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Sexual assault not in progress: Stanaford Road
Shooting: Terrill Street
Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Stolen vehicle: Ewart Avenue
Suspicious activity: Mercer Street
Suspicious person: South Heber Street, Pine Street
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street
Threats: Patton Drive
Traffic stop: 1700 block South Fayette Street, South Kanawha Street/West C Street, Ragland Road/North Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street
Unwanted person: Eisenhower Drive, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
-----
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.