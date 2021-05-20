The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Accident with injury: 100 block Bypass Plaza

Assault: Hunter Street, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)

Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hartley Avenue, Mankin Avenue

Civil matter: Park Avenue (Board of Education - Institute Elementary School)

CPR-adult: Center Street

Domestic: Dock Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Extra patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, Fourth Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Harvey Street, 100 block Central Avenue, 600 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Hunter Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Prince Street

Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Harassment: South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street

Juvenile problem: Crescent Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)

Larceny: Central Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Kroger) 

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Carter Street, Bibb Avenue

Motor vehicle accident: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive

Overdose: Stansbury Street

Parking complaint: 100 block Pine Street

Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Crescent Road

Reckless driver: 700 block Stanaford Road

Road hazard: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Runaway juvenile: Sterling Drive

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Wilkes Avenue

Suspicious activity: Third Avenue (Little General), South Heber Street, 300 block Broadway Street, 200 block Main Street, South Heber Street

Threats: Prince Street (bus station), Hunter Street

Traffic stop: 400 block Neville Street, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 200 block Prince Street, North Kanawha Street, South Heber Street/Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, South Kanawha Street/E Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound, 600 block Johnstown Road, Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court

Unconscious/syncope: Antonio Avenue

Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral) 

Wanted person: Hargrove Street

---------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Burglary: Cool Ridge

Destruction of property: Shady Spring 

Disturbance: Coal City

Harassment: Coal City

Larceny: Bradley

Motorcycle complaint: Amigo

Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Crab Orchard, Ghent, Bradley (2)

Reckless driver: Stanaford

Road rage: Beaver (2)

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Suspicious activity: Grandview, Sophia

Suspicious person: Stanaford, Fairdale, Bradley, Mabscott

Suspicious vehicle: Midway

Threats: Coal City

Unpaid cab fare: Beckley

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard 

Vehicle disabled: Beaver, Bolt

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video