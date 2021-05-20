The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 19; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Accident with injury: 100 block Bypass Plaza
Assault: Hunter Street, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Breaking and entering not in progress: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hartley Avenue, Mankin Avenue
Civil matter: Park Avenue (Board of Education - Institute Elementary School)
CPR-adult: Center Street
Domestic: Dock Street, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Extra patrol: 100 block South Heber Street, Fourth Street, Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Harvey Street, 100 block Central Avenue, 600 block Wildwood Avenue, 100 block Hunter Street, 100 block Orchard Avenue, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 1900 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, Neville Street (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Prince Street
Fraud: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Harassment: South Heber Street, South Kanawha Street
Juvenile problem: Crescent Road, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Larceny: Central Avenue, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Carter Street, Bibb Avenue
Motor vehicle accident: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: Stansbury Street
Parking complaint: 100 block Pine Street
Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Crescent Road
Reckless driver: 700 block Stanaford Road
Road hazard: Prince Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Runaway juvenile: Sterling Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Wilkes Avenue
Suspicious activity: Third Avenue (Little General), South Heber Street, 300 block Broadway Street, 200 block Main Street, South Heber Street
Threats: Prince Street (bus station), Hunter Street
Traffic stop: 400 block Neville Street, Prince Street/North Kanawha Street, 200 block Prince Street, North Kanawha Street, South Heber Street/Second Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue, South Kanawha Street/E Street, 700 block South Kanawha Street, mile marker 44 Interstate 77 northbound, 600 block Johnstown Road, Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court
Unconscious/syncope: Antonio Avenue
Unwanted person: North Eisenhower Drive (Golden Corral)
Wanted person: Hargrove Street
---------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Cool Ridge
Destruction of property: Shady Spring
Disturbance: Coal City
Harassment: Coal City
Larceny: Bradley
Motorcycle complaint: Amigo
Motor vehicle accident: Sophia, Crab Orchard, Ghent, Bradley (2)
Reckless driver: Stanaford
Road rage: Beaver (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Grandview, Sophia
Suspicious person: Stanaford, Fairdale, Bradley, Mabscott
Suspicious vehicle: Midway
Threats: Coal City
Unpaid cab fare: Beckley
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard
Vehicle disabled: Beaver, Bolt