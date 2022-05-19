The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

111 record check: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Assist other department: Woodlawn Avenue (2), Bostic Avenue

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Johnston Street

Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Burglar alarm: Lilly Street

Civil matter: Morris Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General) 

Destruction of property: South Heber Street, Clyde Street, South Heber Street

Disturbance: East Main Street

DUI: West Prince Street

Extra patrol: 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), Cranberry Creek Center, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Carriage Drive, 500 block Beckley Crossing, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Hartley Avenue

Foot patrol: Neville Street

Found property: Clyde Street, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)

Harassment: Beckwoods Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)  

K9 unit: 900 block South Eisenhower Drive

Larceny: Campbell Street

Loud music/noise: City Avenue

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) 

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive

Open door/window: Glenn Avenue

Overdose: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Panhandling: 100 block Beckley Crossing 

Possible DUI: East Prince Street

Reckless driver: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)

Special assignment: Industrial Drive

Suspicious activity: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)

Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hull Street

Threats: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)

Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Larew Avenue/South Kanawha Street, 600 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Main Street, 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive/Myers Avenue (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road/Crescent Road, Dyer Avenue/Gadd Avenue, 100 block Market Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 900 block South Eisenhower Drive

Unwanted person: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)

Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) 

-------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Breaking and entering: Surveyor 

Burglar alarm: Beaver (2), Shady Spring, Stanaford

Burglary: Sophia, Glen White

Destruction of property: Mabscott 

Disturbance: Fairdale, Harper Heights

Extra patrol: Raleigh 

Fraud: Daniels 

Harassment: Lanark 

Larceny: Cabell Heights 

Motor vehicle accident: Surveyor, MacArthur (2) 

Prostitution: Bradley

Prowler: Sophia

Reckless driver: Shady Spring 

School zone: Fairdale

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen vehicle: Dry Creek, Beckley

Suspicious activity: Sophia

Suspicious vehicle: Sophia 

Unwanted person: Glen Daniel 

Vehicle disabled: Beaver

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video