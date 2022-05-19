The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 18; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
111 record check: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Assist other department: Woodlawn Avenue (2), Bostic Avenue
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Johnston Street
Bike patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Burglar alarm: Lilly Street
Civil matter: Morris Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Destruction of property: South Heber Street, Clyde Street, South Heber Street
Disturbance: East Main Street
DUI: West Prince Street
Extra patrol: 100 block Patch Street, 300 block Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 600 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 600 block Johnstown Road, 500 block Neville Street (2), 400 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), Cranberry Creek Center, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Rails to Trails (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Carriage Drive, 500 block Beckley Crossing, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Westwood Drive, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue (2), 100 block Larew Avenue, 200 block Wilkes Parkway, 100 block Hartley Avenue
Foot patrol: Neville Street
Found property: Clyde Street, Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
Harassment: Beckwoods Drive, Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
K9 unit: 900 block South Eisenhower Drive
Larceny: Campbell Street
Loud music/noise: City Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 700 block South Eisenhower Drive
Open door/window: Glenn Avenue
Overdose: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Panhandling: 100 block Beckley Crossing
Possible DUI: East Prince Street
Reckless driver: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Beckley Crossing (Hobby Lobby)
Special assignment: Industrial Drive
Suspicious activity: Harper Road (Pagoda Motel)
Suspicious person: Robert C. Byrd Drive, Hull Street
Threats: Hager Street (Abram-King Apartments)
Traffic stop: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Third Avenue, Larew Avenue/South Kanawha Street, 600 block South Kanawha Street, 200 block Main Street, 700 block South Oakwood Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive/Myers Avenue (2), 100 block Johnstown Road, Harper Road/Crescent Road, Dyer Avenue/Gadd Avenue, 100 block Market Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 900 block South Eisenhower Drive
Unwanted person: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Surveyor
Burglar alarm: Beaver (2), Shady Spring, Stanaford
Burglary: Sophia, Glen White
Destruction of property: Mabscott
Disturbance: Fairdale, Harper Heights
Extra patrol: Raleigh
Fraud: Daniels
Harassment: Lanark
Larceny: Cabell Heights
Motor vehicle accident: Surveyor, MacArthur (2)
Prostitution: Bradley
Prowler: Sophia
Reckless driver: Shady Spring
School zone: Fairdale
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen vehicle: Dry Creek, Beckley
Suspicious activity: Sophia
Suspicious vehicle: Sophia
Unwanted person: Glen Daniel
Vehicle disabled: Beaver