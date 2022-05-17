The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 16; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempted burglary: Clyde Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Sprague Avenue
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 38 Oriole Place, Beckley Avenue
Check welfare: Williams Street
Civil matter: Rice Street
Destruction of property: Autumn Lane, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), East Prince Street
Drug investigation: Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive
Extra patrol: 702 Johnstown Road (Larry's Wrecker), 100 block Hargrove Street (2),1900 block Harper Road, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Dixie Avenue, 200 block Virginia Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane (L Maplewood), 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 100 block G Street, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Osprey Road, 100 block Hylton Lane, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (5), 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Hartley Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Sixth Street, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Carriage Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive, 800 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Main Street, 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 800 block South Oakwood Avenue (2), 100 block Ninth Street, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Adair Street (New River Park), 100 block Mercer Street (2), 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 500 block North Oakwood Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Temple Street
Follow-up call: Hartley Avenue, Mellon Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Main Street
Found property: North Fayette Street
Joyriding: Autumn Lane
Juvenile problems: Fairlawn Avenue
Larceny: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Lost property: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Clyde Street
Motorcycle complaint: Wyoming Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 3700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive
Overdose: South Kanawha Street, Gregory Street, Harper Road, Second Street
Panic/hold alarm: 100 Hylton Lane (Chick-Fil-A)
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue (3), 100 block Holliday Drive
Reckless driver: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Hubbard Street, 200 block Galleria Plaza
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Special assignment: 100 block Third Avenue
Speeding vehicle: Holliday Drive
Suspicious activity: South Fayette Street, 300 block Park Avenue, Jefferson Street/McGinnis Street
Suspicious person: New River Town Center, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Harper Road, 200 block Second Street
Threats: Clyde Street
Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road
Traffic stop: 700 block South Fayette Street (3), Second Street/First Avenue, South Fayette Street/Beaver Avenue, 300 block New Jersey Avenue, Beaver Avenue/Westmoreland Street, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Levels Lane, 500 block Johnstown Road, 1703 S. Kanawha St. (Heart of God Ministries), 100 block Bellevue Lane, 3900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 400 block Maxwell Hill Road, 3133 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General Store), 300 block East Prince Street, 2978 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Elevation Sports), 700 block North Eisenhower Drive, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 100 block Ninth Street, South Kanawha Street/West C Street, 101 Hylton Lane (McDonald's), 2100 block Harper Road, 400 N. Eisenhower Drive (Scrubby's Car Wash), West Neville Street/Virginia Street
Unwanted person: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Vehicle towed: Harper Road
Wanted person: Hager Street, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (3)
Wildlife complaint: South Kanawha Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglar alarm: MacArthur
Destruction of property: Bolt, Shady Spring (2)
Extra patrol: Shady Spring, Surveyor
Fraud: Stanaford, Surveyor
K9 unit: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Bradley
Reckless driver: Beckley, Beaver, Glen Morgan
School zone: Cranberry
Shots fired: Crab Orchard
Stolen vehicle: Besoco
Structure fire: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Eccles
Threats: Beckley Junction
Traffic stop: Surveyor, Beckley (3)
Unwanted person: Fairdale