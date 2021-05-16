The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Harper Road
Brandishing: Second Avenue/Neville Street
Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican restaurant), 107 Partridge Lane, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 331 Sunset Drive
Check welfare: Graham Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)
Civil matter: Hartley Avenue
Custody complaint: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Destruction of property: 235 N. Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: South Heber Street (2)
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 196 Joe L. Smith Drive (WV Soccer Association), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 300 Prince St., 300 block Prince Street (3), 360 E. Prince St., Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Fight: 100 Beckley Plaza
Fraud: Pine Street
Loud music/noise: Beckwoods Drive
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: South Fayette Street/Second Street
Parking complaint: 100 block Ann Street
Pedestrian hit: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible DUI: Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Crescent Road
Reckless driver: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious activity: Curtis Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 1300 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 719 Johnstown Road, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Old Eccles Road, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 100 block Sunset Drive
Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.