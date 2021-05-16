The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 15; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assault already occurred: Harper Road

Brandishing: Second Avenue/Neville Street

Burglar alarm: 2015 Harper Road (El Campestre Mexican restaurant), 107 Partridge Lane, 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), 331 Sunset Drive

Check welfare: Graham Street, Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 1909 Harper Road (Econolodge)

Civil matter: Hartley Avenue

Custody complaint: 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Destruction of property: 235 N. Eisenhower Drive

Disturbance: South Heber Street (2)

Extra patrol: 100 block Beckley Plaza, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 196 Joe L. Smith Drive (WV Soccer Association), 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Main Street, 300 Prince St., 300 block Prince Street (3), 360 E. Prince St., Rails to Trails, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)

Fight: 100 Beckley Plaza

Fraud: Pine Street

Loud music/noise: Beckwoods Drive

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.

Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Motor vehicle accident with injury: South Fayette Street/Second Street

Parking complaint: 100 block Ann Street

Pedestrian hit: 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Possible DUI: Maxwell Hill Road/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Crescent Road

Reckless driver: 5400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Special assignment: 100 block Woodcrest Drive

Suspicious activity: Curtis Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive

Traffic stop: 1300 block Harper Road, 1800 block Harper Road, 719 Johnstown Road, South Oakwood Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Old Eccles Road, 2100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2811 Robert C. Byrd Drive (CVS Pharmacy), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's downtown), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Old Eccles Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 100 block Sunset Drive

Unwanted person: Ewart Avenue

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

No report provided yet.

