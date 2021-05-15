The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 14; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: 200 block Burgess Street
Animal call: 300 block Burgess Street
Assault already occurred: Beech Avenue, Harper Road
Burglar alarm: New River Drive (Moose Lodge)
Burglary not in progress: South Fayette Street
Check welfare: Ball Street, North Pike Street
Civil matter: Beckley Crossing (Suddenlink), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital), South Vance Drive apartment
Custody complaint: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Disturbance: Ridge Avenue
Domestic: North Vance Drive
Drug violation not in progress: 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 200 block Main Street, 400 block Neville Street, New River Drive (Moose Lodge), 100 block Orchard Avenue, Rails to Trails, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3)
Foot patrol; 500 block Neville Street
Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Joyriding: Ballard Street
Litter: 1500 block South Eisenhower Drive
Loud music/noise: South Vance Drive (Beckley Housing FMRS apartments downstairs)
Motorcycle complaint: 100 block Burgess Street
Motor vehicle accident: South Fayette Street/F Street, 2000 block Harper Road, 200 block Pikeview Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Eisenhower Drive/Rural Acres Drive, Harper Road/Harper Park Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Go Mart)
Panic/hold alarm: Brookwood Lane
Radar patrol: Crescent Road/Parkwood Drive
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Special assignment: 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Suspicious activity: 100 block Beckley Plaza
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road (Smart Lodge), Stanley Street
Threats: South Vance Drive apartment
Traffic stop: North Eisenhower Drive (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Honda), 600 block South Fayette Street, Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy) (2), 100 block Market Road, New River Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive, New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), Pikeview Drive, Pinewood Drive/Maxwell Hill Road, 100 block Queen Street, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts), Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza), Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital), Wickham Road/Crescent Road
Unwanted person: Truman Avenue
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided yet.