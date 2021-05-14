The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Mankin Avenue

Assault: South Eisenhower Drive (Jackie Withrow Hospital)

Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive, East C Street, Beth Lane

Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 120 New River Town Center

Check welfare: Stanaford Road

Civil matter: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)

CPR-adult: Harper Road

Disturbance: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Domestic: Beckwoods Drive, Mercer Street, Smoot Avenue

DUI investigation: 200 block Pikeview Drive

Electronic sex crime: Woodlawn Avenue

Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Maplewood Lane, Rails to Trails (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Booker Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)  

Found property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Four-wheeler: 300 block Clyde Street

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident: South Eisenhower Drive/South Fayette Street

Noise complaint: North Eisenhower Drive

Out of control: Crescent Road

Parking complaint: Ann Street

Person down: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)

Reckless driver: 1330 Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 500 block South Fayette Street

Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 169 Industrial Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Beckley Plaza

Stolen vehicle: Second Street

Suspicious person: Harper Road

Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road

Threats: South Heber Street

Traffic stop: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 900 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road

Unwanted person: Truman Avenue

Vehicle disabled: 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Warrant served: Hargrove Street (2), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Weapon violation no threat: Westwood Drive

--------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Destruction of property: Daniels, Beaver

Disturbance: Dry Creek, Beaver, Oak Grove

Fraud: MacArthur, Dry Hill

Four-wheeler: Bradley

Motor vehicle accident: Prosperity, Surveyor

Shots fired: Stanaford 

Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights

Suspicious person: Piney View

Suspicious vehicle: Beckley

Threats: Fairdale

Unwanted person: Beaver

Vehicle disabled: Beckley

