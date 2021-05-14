The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 13; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Mankin Avenue
Assault: South Eisenhower Drive (Jackie Withrow Hospital)
Assist other department: South Eisenhower Drive, East C Street, Beth Lane
Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), 120 New River Town Center
Check welfare: Stanaford Road
Civil matter: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments)
CPR-adult: Harper Road
Disturbance: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Domestic: Beckwoods Drive, Mercer Street, Smoot Avenue
DUI investigation: 200 block Pikeview Drive
Electronic sex crime: Woodlawn Avenue
Extra patrol: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Maplewood Lane, Rails to Trails (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 100 block Booker Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 400 block Neville Street, 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas)
Found property: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Four-wheeler: 300 block Clyde Street
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: South Eisenhower Drive/South Fayette Street
Noise complaint: North Eisenhower Drive
Out of control: Crescent Road
Parking complaint: Ann Street
Person down: 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Reckless driver: 1330 Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 500 block South Fayette Street
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2)
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 169 Industrial Drive, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Beckley Plaza
Stolen vehicle: Second Street
Suspicious person: Harper Road
Suspicious vehicle: Harper Road
Threats: South Heber Street
Traffic stop: 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1000 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 100 block Ragland Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 900 block Woodlawn Avenue, 300 block Stanaford Road, 400 block Prince Street, 1900 block Harper Road
Unwanted person: Truman Avenue
Vehicle disabled: 1000 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Warrant served: Hargrove Street (2), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Weapon violation no threat: Westwood Drive
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Daniels, Beaver
Disturbance: Dry Creek, Beaver, Oak Grove
Fraud: MacArthur, Dry Hill
Four-wheeler: Bradley
Motor vehicle accident: Prosperity, Surveyor
Shots fired: Stanaford
Suspicious activity: Cabell Heights
Suspicious person: Piney View
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley
Threats: Fairdale
Unwanted person: Beaver
Vehicle disabled: Beckley