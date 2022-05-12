The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 11; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Bike patrol: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Burglar alarm: Park Avenue (Board of Education, Institute Elementary School), Virginia Street, Lilly Street
Burns: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Check welfare: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), South Fayette Street
Disturbance: Hargrove Street, North Eisenhower Drive (CVS Pharmacy)
DUI investigation: North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street
Electronic sex crime: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH)
Extra patrol: 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block Maplewood Lane, Johnstown Road (Laxtons), 200 block Hargrove Street, 1 Rails to Trails (3), 500 block Neville Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 400 block Neville Street (3),100 block Hargrove Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Alexander Lane, Third Avenue/Second Street, 100 block Patch Street, 800 block Patch Street (2), 200 block Plumley Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 200 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Springdale Avenue
Fight: 400 block Second Street
Follow-up call: Patch Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Found property: Mankin Avenue, Sisson Street (Means Lumber)
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug Pharmacy)
Indecent exposure: Stanaford Road
Larceny: Sandstone Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: Fayette County
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Harper Road (Howard Johnson), Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Rural Acres Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Wickham Road/Crescent Road
Noise complaint: Wilson Street
Open door/window: South Kanawha Street (Van Meter Gymnasium)
Overdose: Antonio Avenue
Pain: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven Homeless Shelter)
Panhandling: 1300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Parking complaint: Prince Street (Sigmund McLean Realtor), 100 block North Heber Street
Person down: Hull Street, 300 block Beckley Plaza, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store)
Possible DUI: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), 1000 block South Fayette Street
Shoplifting: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: 100 block Washington Street, 200 block Plumley Avenue
Smoke: 400 block Neville Street
Special assignment: Crescent Road (Crescent Elementary School)
Speeding vehicle: 400 block G Street, 100 block Ninth Street
Suspicious activity: Davis Drive
Suspicious person: Sisson Street (Means Lumber), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Threats: West Neville Street (Bill Miller Insurance), 100 block North Heber Street
Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: Ellison Avenue/Virginia Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/E Street, 200 block South Eisenhower Drive, 100 block North Heber Street, 3300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block South Fayette Street, Wildwood Avenue/McGinnis Street, 4200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Neville Street (Chase bank), Ewart Avenue/Adair Street
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Stanaford Road (Flowers Bakery), Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart), Stanaford Road
Vagrant: Freeman Street
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)