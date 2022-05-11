The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Freeman Street, Hartley Avenue

Arrest: 500 block Neville Street

Assault: South Oakwood Avenue

Attempt to serve court document: East Prince Street

Breaking and entering not in progress: Heber Street (apartment), Market Road

Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Antonio Avenue, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)

Check welfare: South Vance Drive (Apartment), Eighth Street, 1100 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)

Child abuse/neglect: Bypass Plaza

Civil assist: 100 block Ellison Avenue

Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)

Disturbance: Ridge Avenue

Drug violation in progress: Pine Street

Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block G Street, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Grafton Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Ninth Street (3), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Terrill Street

Fight: G Street

Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street

Indecent exposure: Harper Road (Shell Station) (2)

Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)

Missing person: Wood County

Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Randolph Street

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Third Avenue (Little General)

Overdose: McCullouch Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonalds)

Panic/hold alarm: Wyoming Avenue (2)

Parking complaint: Edwards Street

Person down: 300 block Neville Street

Possible DUI: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive

Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue

Residence check: Short Heber Street

Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)

Shots fired: 200 block Plumley Avenue

Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Beckley Plaza

Speeding vehicle: 100 block Holiday Drive

Stolen property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)

Suspicious activity: Rhodes Street

Suspicious person: 400 block Nebraska Avenue

Traffic stop: 100 block Springdale Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, Second Street/Second Avenue, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Second Street/South Heber Street (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pine Street, 1300 block Harper Road, Third Avenue/Neville Street, South Eisenhower Drive/Larew Avenue

Unwanted person: Jerome Van Meter Drive, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), Hargrove Street

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

Barking dog: White Oak

Burglar alarm: Eccles

Burglary: Daniels, MacArthur

Check welfare: Cool Ridge

Destruction of property: Rhodell

Disturbance: Beckley Junction, MacArthur, Bradley

Extra patrol: Rhodell

Fight: Shady Spring

Follow-up call: Stickney

Four-wheeler: Sullivan, Beaver

Fraud: Stanaford

Illegal burn: Hotchkiss

Indecent exposure: Glen Morgan

Larceny: Shady Spring, Glen White, Midway, Slab Fork

Litter: Crow

Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Beckley, Prosperity

Possible DUI: Coal City

Reckless driver: MacArthur

Shots fired: Prosperity

Stolen property: Cool Ridge

Suspicious activity: White Oak, Fairdale, Dorothy

Suspicious person: Sophia, Beaver, Crab Orchard

Suspicious vehicle: Mill Creek

Threats: Cool Ridge, Beckley

Unwanted person: Crab Orchard

Vehicle disabled: Bragg

Warrant served: Beaver

