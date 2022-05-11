The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on May 10; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Freeman Street, Hartley Avenue
Arrest: 500 block Neville Street
Assault: South Oakwood Avenue
Attempt to serve court document: East Prince Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Heber Street (apartment), Market Road
Burglar alarm: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Antonio Avenue, Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Check welfare: South Vance Drive (Apartment), Eighth Street, 1100 block South Eisenhower Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Papa John's Pizza)
Child abuse/neglect: Bypass Plaza
Civil assist: 100 block Ellison Avenue
Civil matter: North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Disturbance: Ridge Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Pine Street
Extra patrol: 1 Rails to Trails (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1700 block Harper Road, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block G Street, 100 block Vine Street, 100 block Grafton Street, 100 block Barber Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Hickory Drive (2), 100 block Antonio Avenue, 100 block Broadway Street, 100 block Ninth Street (3), 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Beckley Plaza, 100 block Terrill Street
Fight: G Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street
Indecent exposure: Harper Road (Shell Station) (2)
Larceny: North Eisenhower Drive (Chili's restaurant), Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Missing person: Wood County
Motor vehicle accident leaving the scene: Randolph Street
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Third Avenue (Little General)
Overdose: McCullouch Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonalds)
Panic/hold alarm: Wyoming Avenue (2)
Parking complaint: Edwards Street
Person down: 300 block Neville Street
Possible DUI: 200 block South Eisenhower Drive
Radar patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue
Residence check: Short Heber Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Shots fired: 200 block Plumley Avenue
Special assignment: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), 100 block Beckley Plaza
Speeding vehicle: 100 block Holiday Drive
Stolen property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Suspicious activity: Rhodes Street
Suspicious person: 400 block Nebraska Avenue
Traffic stop: 100 block Springdale Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, Second Street/Second Avenue, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Second Street/South Heber Street (2), 700 block South Fayette Street, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Pine Street, 1300 block Harper Road, Third Avenue/Neville Street, South Eisenhower Drive/Larew Avenue
Unwanted person: Jerome Van Meter Drive, South Fayette Street (Family Dollar Store), Hargrove Street
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Barking dog: White Oak
Burglar alarm: Eccles
Burglary: Daniels, MacArthur
Check welfare: Cool Ridge
Destruction of property: Rhodell
Disturbance: Beckley Junction, MacArthur, Bradley
Extra patrol: Rhodell
Fight: Shady Spring
Follow-up call: Stickney
Four-wheeler: Sullivan, Beaver
Fraud: Stanaford
Illegal burn: Hotchkiss
Indecent exposure: Glen Morgan
Larceny: Shady Spring, Glen White, Midway, Slab Fork
Litter: Crow
Loud music/noise: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Beaver (2), Beckley, Prosperity
Possible DUI: Coal City
Reckless driver: MacArthur
Shots fired: Prosperity
Stolen property: Cool Ridge
Suspicious activity: White Oak, Fairdale, Dorothy
Suspicious person: Sophia, Beaver, Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Mill Creek
Threats: Cool Ridge, Beckley
Unwanted person: Crab Orchard
Vehicle disabled: Bragg
Warrant served: Beaver