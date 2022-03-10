The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 9; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
K9 unit request: 100 block South Kanawha Street, Orchard Avenue
Assist other department: South Fayette Street, Main Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: East Prince Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Adkins Street
Burglar alarm: Chickadee Way, South Eisenhower Drive (ByPass Pharmacy), Ragland Road (U Haul)
Check welfare: Powerline Drive, Carriage Drive
Child abuse/neglect: North Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Destruction of property: Washington Street
Disturbance: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 100 block Pine Street
Domestic: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Drug investigation: 100 block South Kanawha Street
Drug violation not in progress: 800 block North Oakwood Avenue, North Oakwood Avenue
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Extra patrol:100 block E Street, 100 block Hartley Avenue, Harper Road, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 100 block Temple Street (2), North Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion), 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue, 1 Rails to Trails (2), 100 block Hager Street, 100 block Hickory Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Burgess Street, 100 block Riley Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 700 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Teel Road
Follow-up call: Johnstown Road
Fraud: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Joyriding: Westline Drive
Larceny: Meadows Court
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Harbor Freight)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Overdose: South Heber Street, Hill Street
Parking complaint: South Kanawha Street/Larew Avenue (2)
Prowler: South Jackson Avenue
Residence check: Miller Street
School zone: Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary)
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Special assignment: Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Stolen vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Dunkin' Donuts)
Suspicious person: 200 block South Heber Street
Suspicious vehicle: North Oakwood Avenue
Threats: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Harper Road
Tobacco violation: Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School)
Traffic stop: Christian Road, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 1100 block South Fayette Street, 2300 S. Fayette St. (2), 100 block Second Street, Third Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard (2), School Street/South Kanawha Street, Ewart Avenue/Baker Street, 4600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Kanawha Street/Johnstown Road, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road, Beaver Avenue/Johnstown Road, 100 block South Fayette Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 200 block South Vance Drive, Johnstown Road (Little General), South Kanawha Street/E Street, 700 block North Kanawha Street
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)