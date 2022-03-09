The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 8; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Arrest: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: South Oakwood Avenue, Allen Avenue
Burglar alarm: 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Grey Flats Road (Beckley Stratton Middle School), Hylton Lane (Outback Steakhouse), South Eisenhower Drive (ByPass Pharmacy)
Check welfare: Robert C. Byrd Drive (GoMart)
Civil matter: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Burgess Street, 1900 block Harper Road, Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Disturbance: South Heber Street (Beckley Sanitary Board)
Domestic: 1 Rails to Trails, South Kanawha Street (Memorial Baptist Church)
Domestic violence petition served: Johnstown Road (Little General)
Escort: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department) (2)
Extra patrol: 300 block Scott Avenue (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 300 block Neville Street, 400 block Third Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Patch Street (2), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 200 block North Oakwood Avenue, 200 block Main Street, Third Avenue, South Kanawha Street (Historic Black Knight Municipal Park), 100 block Sandstone Drive, Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 100 block Riley Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club)
Follow-up call: South Fayette Street
Found property: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Fraud: South Eisenhower Drive (Pinehaven)
Harassment: Morris Avenue
K9 unit: 300 block Third Avenue
Larceny: Maplewood Lane
Lost property: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Lost/stolen registration: Hargrove Street
Loud music/noise: Williams Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Mental problem: Graham Street
Missing person: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: South Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn)
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Carriage Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Noise complaint: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Open door/window: Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's), Main Street (United National Bank)
Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), Robert C. Byrd Drive/North Kanawha Street
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3)
Stolen property: Beckley Plaza
Suspicious activity: Beaver Avenue/Montgomery Court, ByPass Plaza (Morbid Shop)
Suspicious person: North Eisenhower Drive/Beckley Crossing, Harper Road (CVS Pharmacy), Third Avenue (Little General)
Suspicious vehicle: North Oakwood Avenue
Traffic light problem: Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: Main Street, 100 block Fourth Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue (3), 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, South Oakwood Avenue/Raleigh Avenue, 100 block Elm Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway), Third Avenue (Little General), Park Avenue/Second Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), New River Town Center (Ollie's), 300 block South Heber Street
Trespassing: North Second Street
Unwanted person: Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), Patch Street, Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Violation of domestic violence petition: Harper Road (Gino's)
Warrant served: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Oak Grove
Burglar alarm: MacArthur
Destruction of property: Daniels
Disturbance: Beaver
Extra patrol: Harper Heights
Lost property: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Skelton
Stolen vehicle: Bradley
Suspicious activity: Cool Ridge
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge