The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 7; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
911 hangup: Prince Street
Assist other department: South Heber Street
Attempt to locate: Randolph Street
Attempt to serve warrant: Willow Lane, Seventh Street
Breaking and entering not in progress: Hull Street
Burglar alarm: 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), College Avenue
Burglary not in progress: Johnstown Road, 209 Prince St. (Calvary Chapel of Beckley Church)
Check welfare: Bishop Street
Civil matter: Forrest Avenue, Harper Road
Destruction of property: Second Street, Neville Street
Disturbance: Harper Road (Smart Hotel)
Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue
Electronic sex crime: Industrial Drive
Extra patrol: 105 Hickory Drive (Greenbrier Estates Apartments), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 500 block Neville Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 1 Rails to Trails (3), 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 200 block E Street, 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (3), 200 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Third Avenue, 100 block South Heber Street, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Ellison Avenue, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Patch Street, 1901 S. Kanawha St. (Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home), 200 Galleria Plaza (Marquee Cinemas), 100 block Second Street, 100 block Riley Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 1929 Harper Road, 200 block South Heber Street
Found property: Harper Road, 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Fraud: Harper Road
Illegal dumping: Wilkes Avenue
Loitering: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Lost/stolen registration: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St.
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Possible DUI: North Eisenhower Drive
Probation violation: 3225 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Probation & Parole)
Reckless driver: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), Johnstown Road/South Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1048 N. Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's department store)
Special assignment: Croft Street
Stolen property: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School), Azzara Avenue
Suspicious person: Park Avenue, Harper Road
Traffic stop: 100 Appalachian Drive, F Street/Cannaday Street, Beaver Avenue/Grant Street, 1000 block Maxwell Hill Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Front Street, 800 block South Fayette Street, 600 block South Fayette Street, 100 block Third Avenue, 100 block Leslie C. Gates, 2600 bock Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2700 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), South Fayette Street/E Street, 4255 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Big Lots), 300 block Third Avenue, 500 block Neville Street
Unwanted person: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Vehicle towed: Harper Road
Warrant served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Grant Street, Park Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Attempted breaking and entering: Surveyor
Burglar alarm: Bradley
Burglary in progress: Crab Orchard
Disturbance: Cabell Heights, Cool Ridge
Extra patrol: Crab Orchard, Stanaford
Fraud: Cabell Heights
Harassing phone call: Beaver
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Beaver (2), Shady Spring
Reckless driver: Grandview, Arnett, Beckley
Shoplifting: Beaver (2)
Stolen vehicle: out of county
Suspicious activity: Prosperity
Suspicious person: Crab Orchard, Dry Hill
Suspicious vehicle: Beaver
Threats: Eccles
Traffic stop: Daniels
Vehicle disabled: Crab Orchard