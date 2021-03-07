The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 6; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: East Main Street
Burglar alarm: City Avenue, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), 359 Mankin Ave., 132 Rural Acres Drive (Calloway Heights Baptist Church), Timber Ridge Drive
Check welfare: Beckley Crossing, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Domestic violence petition served: North Kanawha Street
Extra patrol: 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 500 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (2), 100 Beckwoods Drive (Beckley Housing Authority) (2), 100 block Bypass Plaza, 200 block City Avenue (2), 100 block Clyde Street, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (2), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), Harper Road/Hylton Lane (2), 100 block Hylton Lane, 200 block Joe L. Smith Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (12), 100 block Maxwell Hill Road, 400 block Neville Street, 500 block Neville Street, 100 block North Oakwood Avenue, 200 block North Oakwood Avenue (2), 1000 block North Oakwood Avenue, 100 block South Oakwood Avenue, 600 block South Oakwood Avenue, 100 block Orchard Avenue (2), 100 block Pikeview Drive, 300 block Prince Street, Rails to Trails (2), 200 block Reservoir Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (2), 3200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 100 block Vo Tech Drive
Follow-up call: Miller Street
Indecent exposure: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Larceny: Autumn Lane
911 hangup: South Fayette Street
Out of control: Crescent Road
Panhandling: 1300 block North Eisenhower Drive
Shoplifting: 1246 N. Eisenhower Drive
Stolen vehicle: South Eisenhower Drive
Suspicious activity: Church Street
Suspicious person: Galleria Plaza
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 300 Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 1100 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 202 S. Eisenhower Drive (Little General), 1520 S. Eisenhower Drive, 500 block Ewart Avenue, 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 600 block Ritter Drive, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store), 4072 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Plaza), 4288 Robert C. Byrd Drive, 500 block Teel Road
Unwanted person: Truman Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Breaking and entering: Mount Tabor, Sophia
Burglary: Bradley
Destruction of property: MacArthur
Disturbance: Beckley, Bolt, Crab Orchard
Fraud: Dry Hill, Sprague
Larceny: Beaver, Beckley, Dameron
Suspicious activity: Ghent, Irish Mountain, MacArthur, Sophia
Suspicious person: Beckley, Fairdale