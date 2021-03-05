The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Assist other department: 100 block Harper Heights Road

Brandishing: 100 block Foster Avenue

Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street

Burglar alarm: Mankin Avenue, Klaus Street

Check welfare: Harper Road (2), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive

Court: Industrial Drive

Destruction of property: College Avenue

Disturbance: Dunn Drive, Beckley Plaza

Domestic: Hickory Drive, Truman Avenue, Wilkes Avenue

Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (5), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (4), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 100 block Springdale Avenue,1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Vance Drive, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 100 block Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street, 100 block City Avenue 

Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

K9 unit request: East Railroad Avenue

Larceny: Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), College Avenue, Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe) 

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Missing person: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive

Motor vehicle accident: 110 N. Heber Street (federal office building), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive

Person down: Galleria Plaza

Prowler: Timber Ridge Drive

Reckless driver: 200 block Stanaford Road

Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)

Suspicious activity: Third Avenue, South Vance Drive

Suspicious vehicle: Ridgecrest Avenue

Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Hull Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 400 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1500 block Harper Road, Holliday Drive/Teel Road

Warrant served: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)

 --------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

 

No report provided.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video