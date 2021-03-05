The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 4; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assist other department: 100 block Harper Heights Road
Brandishing: 100 block Foster Avenue
Breaking and entering in progress: South Fayette Street
Burglar alarm: Mankin Avenue, Klaus Street
Check welfare: Harper Road (2), 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive, 4100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Court: Industrial Drive
Destruction of property: College Avenue
Disturbance: Dunn Drive, Beckley Plaza
Domestic: Hickory Drive, Truman Avenue, Wilkes Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (5), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (4), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (4), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 100 block Springdale Avenue,1900 block Harper Road (2), 100 block South Vance Drive, 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3), 100 block Hylton Lane, South Kanawha Street, 100 block City Avenue
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
K9 unit request: East Railroad Avenue
Larceny: Johnstown Road (Beckley Regular Baptist Church), College Avenue, Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Missing person: 300 block South Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident: 110 N. Heber Street (federal office building), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1200 block South Eisenhower Drive
Person down: Galleria Plaza
Prowler: Timber Ridge Drive
Reckless driver: 200 block Stanaford Road
Shoplifting: 4301 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dunham's Sporting Goods)
Suspicious activity: Third Avenue, South Vance Drive
Suspicious vehicle: Ridgecrest Avenue
Traffic stop: 1100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block Hull Street, 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare), 400 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 1500 block Harper Road, Holliday Drive/Teel Road
Warrant served: 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General/Subway)
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
No report provided.