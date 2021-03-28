The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 27; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Abandoned vehicle: Ninth Street
Assault already occurred: South Eisenhower Drive, Neville Street, Stanaford Road, Veterans Avenue
Assist other department: City Avenue
Burglar alarm: 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School) (2), 2987 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Eppy's Drug pharmacy), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), Sheridan Avenue
Check welfare: Beckley Avenue, North Eisenhower Drive, Ewart Avenue, Harper Road, Johnstown Road, 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General Store)
Custody complaint: Monroe Avenue
Domestic: Second Avenue
Drug violation in progress: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital)
Extra patrol: 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (2), 1001 S. Eisenhower Drive (Microtel Inn), 200 block South Heber Street, 100 block Larew Avenue, 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Rails to Trails
Fight: South Fayette Street
Intoxicated person: 1000 block South Fayette Street, Patch Street/Mills Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Motor vehicle accident: 400 block North Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Overdose: Pine Street
Reckless driver: 300 block Ewart Avenue
Residence check: Barber Avenue
Shoplifting: 2005 Harper Road (Little General/Burger King)
Special assignment: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Suspicious activity: Wildwood Avenue
Suspicious person: Curtis Avenue, 100 block Eighth Street, Harper Road (2), Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: Piney Avenue
Traffic stop: 200 block Barber Avenue, South Eisenhower Drive (2), South Fayette Street/Mool Avenue, 100 block Harper Park Drive, 745 S. Kanawha St. (Corner Shop), 1100 block South Kanawha Street, South Kanawha Street/Massey Street, 100 block Marion Street, 100 block Minnesota Avenue, 300 block East Prince Street, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), 2400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (3), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Saunders Avenue, 200 block Second Street. Sullivan Road/Ritter Drive, North Vance Drive/Kiser Street, Veterans Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Unwanted person: North Fayette Street, North Heber Street
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Clear Creek, Hinton
Disturbance: Bradley, Crab Orchard, Daniels, Glen View, Piney View, Soak Creek
Fraud: Shady Spring
Larceny: Bradley, Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident: Bradley, Coal City, Dry Hill, Stanaford
Suspicious person: Beckley