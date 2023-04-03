The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT

Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Idlewood Court

Burglary in progress: Pine Street

Check welfare: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Lode Drive, Westwood Drive

Civil assist: Pine Street

Civil matter: East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 214 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)

Counterfeit: Elkins Street

Disturbance: Johnstown Road

Domestic: Oak Grove Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue

Disturbance: 202 Johnstown Road

Driving under the influence investigation: 600 block South Kanawha Street

Drug investigation: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)

Drug violation in progress: Beckwood Drive

Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 Larew Ave., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Virginia Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police shooting range), 200 block South Heber Street, 122 Clear Water Lane (North Beckley Public Service District), 100 block Carriage Drive, 500 block Neville Street

Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2)

Juvenile problems: Temple Street

Intoxicated person: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)

K9 unit request: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 200 block Russell Street

Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)

Mental problem: Dexter Avenue

Parking complaint: 200 block Edgewood Drive

Reckless driver: 100 block Tolley Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street

Sexual assault not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)

Shoplifting: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)

Shots fired: Westmoreland Street

Speeding vehicle: 200 block Larew Avenue

Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)

Stolen property: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)

Suspicious activity: 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama)

Suspicious person: 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1 Rails to Trails

Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ragland Road

Traffic stop: Rural Acres Drive and Mellon Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, 800 block South Fayette Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1400 block Eisenhower Drive, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block Maxwell Hill Road, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street

Transport juvenile: 501 Neville St.t (Beckley City Police Department)

Unconscious/Syncope: Beckley Avenue

Unwanted person:  1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)

Vagrant: Johnstown Street

Vandalism/destruction or property: Ball Street

Vehicle identification number verification: 9th Street

Warrant served: 3rd Avenue, 156 Queen Annie Drive (Bridgeport Equipment), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 3 Rails to Trails

---

RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Burglar alarm: Daniels

Burglary in progress: Prosperity

Four-wheeler: Beaver

Harassment: Midway

Larceny: Crab Orchard

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen Daniel

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels, Beaver

Noise complaint: Mabscott

Prowler: Daniels

Reckless driver: Beckley

Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring

Suspicious person: Beckley, Glen Daniel

Traffic stop: Beckley, Cool Ridge (2)

Vandalism/destruction property: Beckley

911 hangup: Beckley

