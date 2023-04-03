The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Burglar alarm: 4289 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Olive Garden), Idlewood Court
Burglary in progress: Pine Street
Check welfare: 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Lode Drive, Westwood Drive
Civil assist: Pine Street
Civil matter: East Prince Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 214 S. Vance Drive (Beckley Housing Authority)
Counterfeit: Elkins Street
Disturbance: Johnstown Road
Domestic: Oak Grove Avenue, South Oakwood Avenue
Disturbance: 202 Johnstown Road
Driving under the influence investigation: 600 block South Kanawha Street
Drug investigation: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe)
Drug violation in progress: Beckwood Drive
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (5), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (4), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 1 Rails to Trails (2), 300 block Beckley Plaza (2), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 200 block Edgewood Drive, 100 Appalachian Drive (Lewis Nissan), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), 100 Larew Ave., 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 2 Rails to Trails, 100 block Virginia Street, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue, 3604 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little General), 500 block Maxwell Hill Road, 1900 block Harper Road (2), 315 New Jersey Ave. (Beckley City Police shooting range), 200 block South Heber Street, 122 Clear Water Lane (North Beckley Public Service District), 100 block Carriage Drive, 500 block Neville Street
Foot patrol: 400 block Neville Street (2)
Juvenile problems: Temple Street
Intoxicated person: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage)
K9 unit request: 2001 Harper Road (Omelet Shoppe), 200 block Russell Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Mental problem: Dexter Avenue
Parking complaint: 200 block Edgewood Drive
Reckless driver: 100 block Tolley Drive, 700 block South Kanawha Street
Sexual assault not in progress: 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department)
Shoplifting: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Westmoreland Street
Speeding vehicle: 200 block Larew Avenue
Special assignment: 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (3)
Stolen property: 1939 Harper Road (Travelodge)
Suspicious activity: 2003 Harper Road (Fujiyama)
Suspicious person: 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), 1 Rails to Trails
Suspicious vehicle: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Ragland Road
Traffic stop: Rural Acres Drive and Mellon Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1706 Harper Road (Comac), 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue, 800 block South Fayette Street, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Johnstown Road, 1400 block Eisenhower Drive, 800 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 600 block Maxwell Hill Road, South Fayette Street and 2nd Street
Transport juvenile: 501 Neville St.t (Beckley City Police Department)
Unconscious/Syncope: Beckley Avenue
Unwanted person: 1018 N. Eisenhower Drive (Food Lion)
Vagrant: Johnstown Street
Vandalism/destruction or property: Ball Street
Vehicle identification number verification: 9th Street
Warrant served: 3rd Avenue, 156 Queen Annie Drive (Bridgeport Equipment), 501 Neville St. (Beckley City Police Department), 3 Rails to Trails
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Burglar alarm: Daniels
Burglary in progress: Prosperity
Four-wheeler: Beaver
Harassment: Midway
Larceny: Crab Orchard
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Glen Daniel
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Daniels, Beaver
Noise complaint: Mabscott
Prowler: Daniels
Reckless driver: Beckley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard, Shady Spring
Suspicious person: Beckley, Glen Daniel
Traffic stop: Beckley, Cool Ridge (2)
Vandalism/destruction property: Beckley
911 hangup: Beckley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.