The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 26; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alcohol violation: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Animal call: Beckley Crossing (Kroger)
Burglar alarm: Bypass Plaza (Aldi), North Eisenhower Drive (Eyemart Express), North Eisenhower Drive (One Stop), South Fayette Street (Stratton Elementary School), Granville Avenue, West Locust Drive
Check welfare: South Fayette Street, South Heber Street
Child abuse/neglect: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Burger King)
Civil matter: Crescent Road
Destruction of property: Queen Street
Disturbance: City Avenue (Faye And Co. Hair Salon), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Embezzlement: South Eisenhower Drive
Extra patrol: 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Church Street, 600 block Johnstown Road, 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block Quarry Street, Rails to Trails, 100 block Woodcrest Drive
Fight: North Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park)
Intoxicated person: Neville Street (Bail Bonds)
Larceny: Neville Street (DHS), Truman Avenue
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street (2)
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pinecrest Drive, South Eisenhower Drive/Larew Avenue, 200 block Stanaford Road
Motor vehicle accident with injury: 1200 block North Eisenhower Drive
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Ellison Avenue/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Panhandling: North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Reckless driver: North Eisenhower Drive (Cook Out restaurant)
Runaway juvenile: Woodthrush Lane
Shots fired: 100 block South Heber Street
Special assignment: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Suspicious activity: Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Suspicious vehicle: Beckley Plaza (Factory Connection), Reservoir Road/West Neville Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Appalachian Drive, Auto Plaza Drive, 100 block Beaver Avenue, 100 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 500 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 900 block Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 400 block North Eisenhower Drive, South Fayette Street/Wright Road, Harper Road (Shell Station), High School Drive/Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Lincoln Street/Johnstown Road, 100 block Second Street, 200 block Second Street, 300 block Stanaford Road
Unwanted person: Harper Road (Shell Station)
Vehicle disabled: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Burglary: Beckley
Destruction of property: Cabell Heights, MacArthur
Disturbance: Coal City, Glen Daniel (2), Glen White
Fraud: Cool Ridge
Larceny: Crab Orchard, Harper Park
Motor vehicle accident: Beckley, Daniels (2)
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Suspicious activity: Ghent
Suspicious person: Cool Ridge
Suspicious vehicle: Bradley