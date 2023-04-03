The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
BECKLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
Assist other department: Old Eccles Road and Rossi Avenue
Breaking and entering not in progress: 1110 Johnstown Road (Dr. Kevin Lucky)
Burglar alarm: 216 Business Street (Alpha Rental Properties), 1110 Johnstown Road (Dr. Kevin Lucky), 490 Ragland Road (Fleet Pride), 814 North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Honda)
Burglary not in progress: Prince Street
Business check: 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), 1937 Harper Road (Taco Bell)
Check welfare: 624 Johnstown Road (Manor House Apartments)
Child abuse/neglect: Pine Street
Civil assist: 200 Armory Drive (Armory)
Civil matter: 1101 W. Neville Street (Black Bear Pharmacy)
CPR adult: South Eisenhower Drive
Disturbance: Antonio Avenue, Lauren Avenue
Drug investigation: 1700 block Harper Road, South Kanawha Street and Beaver Avenue
Extra patrol: 100 block Parkwood Drive, 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley), 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), 1210 North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's Beckley), 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block South Heber Street (2), 100 block Earwood Street (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz) (3), 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Main Street, 1 Rails to Trails, 300 block Beckley Plaza, 300 block Woodlawn Avenue. 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 100 block Temple Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 1900 block Harper Road, 1st Street
Foot patrol: 500 block Neville Street, 100 block Main Street
K9 unit request: 1700 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Sandstone Drive
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road, 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Magistrate detail: 222 Main Street (Beckley Judicial Annex)
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Open door/window: 3144 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Sicily)
Possible driving under the influence: 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Road hazard: 500 block Neville Street
Runaway juvenile: Sandstone Drive, Ewart Avenue
Shoplifting: 1048 North Eisenhower Drive (Kohl's), 1330 North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart Beckley)
Special assignment: 1220 North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (4)
Suspicious activity: 300 block North Vance Drive, 150 Autumn Lane (Wildwood House Apartments)
Suspicious person: 103 Earwood Street (Earwood Apartments), 108 Galleria Plaza (Kumo), 422 Neville Street (First Baptist Church Beckley)
Suspicious vehicle: Missouri Avenue
Traffic light problem: Stanaford Road and Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Traffic problem: 3103 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Little Caesars)
Traffic stop: 1500 block Harper Road, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 700 block Maxwell Hill Road2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 4081 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Mighty Shine Car Wash), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and High School Drive, Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Beckley Stratton Junior High (2), 224 Pinewood Drive (Family Worship Center Church), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard and Pinecrest Industrial Park (2), 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary), 600 block New River Drive, South Kanawha Street and F. Street, 1334 Harper Road (Tudors/Ginos), Harper Road, Pikeview Drive, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8), 2930 Robert C. Byrd Drive (McDonald's Uptown), South Eisenhower Drive and Mondorf Avenue
Trespassing: 109 Galleria Plaza (Kimono), 1408 North Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz)
Unwanted person: 126 New River Town Center (Ollie's Bargain Outlet), 1058 North Eisenhower Drive (Ulta), Johnstown Road
Vagrant: Paint Street
Vehicle disabled: 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive
Vehicle identification number identify: Maxwell Hill Road
Vehicle towed: Robert C. Byrd Drive and Hubbard Street
911 Hangup: Mool Avenue
---
RALEIGH COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
No report provided.
