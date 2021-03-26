The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 25; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault already occurred: Emily Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Bike patrol: 100 block Larew Avenue, 100 block South Fayette Street, 1000 block Scott Avenue, 100 Adair Street (New River Park), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 400 block Neville Street
Burglar alarm: 246 Mercer St. (2), Mercer Street, Bailey Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Woodlawn Avenue
Check welfare: South Heber Street, 1700 block South Fayette Street
Domestic: Bypass Plaza
Drug violation in progress: Ewart Avenue
Drug violation not in progress: Maplewood Lane
Domestic violence petition served: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Eloped/walked away: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare)
Extra patrol: 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage) (2), Harper Road/Hylton Lane, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive (4), 390 Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), 500 block Neville Street (2), 1102 N. Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (3), 4303 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Tractor Supply), 100 block City Avenue, Rails to Trails, 245 Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex) (2), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (3), 1614 S. Kanawha St. (Raleigh County Commission on Aging), 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), 1220 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club) (2), 1210 N. Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block Galleria Plaza, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), 360 Prince St., 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Fight: Second Street
Follow-up call: Harper Road
Fraud: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department) (2), Johnstown Road
Joyriding: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Loud music/noise: 200 block G Street, Reservoir Road (2), South Heber Street
Magistrate detail: 222 Main St. (2)
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Harper Road/Pikeview Drive, 800 block South Eisenhower Drive
Reckless driver: 100 block Wright Road
Shots fired: Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street
Special assignment: 1200 Harper Road (Melton Mortuary)
Stolen property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Suspicious activity: Neville Street
Suspicious person: Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard/Pine Lodge Road
Suspicious vehicle: Adair Street
Threats: Robert C. Byrd Drive
Traffic stop: 100 block Veterans Avenue, 500 block South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, 100 block Second Street, 2200 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Veterans Avenue, 700 block South Kanawha Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Beckley Avenue, 100 block Fourth Street, 600 block North Eisenhower Drive, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 300 block Stanaford Road, 100 block McCreery Street, 306 N. Eisenhower Drive (Freedom Skate Park), 100 block Powerline Drive, North Kanawha Street/Elkins Street
Transport juvenile: 399 Grey Flats Road (Beckley Elementary)
Warrant served: Robert C. Byrd Drive
-------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Disturbance: Crab Orchard (2), Harper Heights, Soak Creek, Beckley
Four-wheeler: MacArthur
Harassment: Cool Ridge, Ghent
Joyriding: Bradley
Larceny: Cool Ridge
Motor vehicle accident: Daniels, Beckley, Beaver, Irish Mountain
Reckless driver: Daniels
Shots fired: Raleigh, Stanaford, Bradley
Suspicious activity: Crab Orchard
Suspicious vehicle: Rock Creek, Dry Hill
Threats: Sophia
Vandalism/destruction of property: Eccles