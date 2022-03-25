The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Alarm: South Fayette Street
Assist other department: Broadway Street
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department), Hull Street
Brandishing: 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Burglar alarm: Ragland Road, Mercer Street, North Kanawha Street, Lucas Drive, 110 Crescent Road (Crosspoint Church of God)
Civil assist: Rice Street
Civil matter: Westmoreland Street, Oakhurst Drive, College Avenue
Disturbance: Ninth Street, South Fayette Street, Westmoreland Street, 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Domestic: Washington Street
Drug violation in progress: North Oakwood Avenue (2)
Drug violation not in progress: North Oakwood Avenue
DUI investigation: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street
Domestic violence petition served: Mercer Street
Escort: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Extra patrol: 100 block Hargrove Street, 503 Neville St. (Beckley Intermodal Gateway parking garage), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 200 block Main Street, 100 N. Heights Road (2), 100 block Broadway Street (4), 100 block Earhart Street, 100 block Ninth Street (3), 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments) (9), 100 block Hickory Drive (6), 400 block Neville Street, 950 Stanaford Road (Stanaford Elementary), 210 Bradley School Road (Bradley Elementary), 100 block Hartley Avenue, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 100 block Clyde Street (3), 200 block Hargrove Street (3), 100 block City Avenue, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Powerline Drive, 1000 block Scott Avenue (2), Rails to Trails (3), 500 block Neville Street (2), 100 block Prince Street, 100 block Temple Street (3), 100 block Patch Street (2), 100 block Maplewood Lane, 100 block Johnstown Road, 200 block Ninth Street, 2014 Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 3400 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Temple Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block South Heber Street, North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), 100 block Plumley Street, 100 block G Street
Fall: Neville Street
Indecent exposure: Rice Street/F Street
K9 unit: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Larceny: City Avenue
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident leave the scene: Beaver Plaza
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: 400 Stanaford Road (Woodrow Wilson High School)
No driver's license: Temple Street
Noise complaint: 1000 N. Eisenhower Drive (Five Guys Burgers and Fries)
Person down: 2933 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Walgreens)
Reckless driver: 1330 N. Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shoplifting: 404 Third Ave. (Little General), 2970 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Dollar General)
Suspicious activity: Hartley Avenue (2), 121 E. Main St. (YMCA playground)
Suspicious person: West Neville Street, 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell Hill Elementary), Neville Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: Smoot Avenue
Threats: South Kanawha Street
Traffic stop: F Street/South Kanawha Street, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 200 block Morris Avenue, 300 block North Eisenhower Drive, 100 block Market Road, Nebraska Avenue/Temple Street, 400 block North Vance Drive, 1900 block Harper Road, 2000 block Harper Road, Beaver Avenue/South Fayette Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Sisson Street, Stanaford Road/Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Sunrise Avenue/Harper Road, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Ball Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/Fourth Street, 3600 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 3000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Second Street/Third Avenue,100 block Ragland Road
Trespassing: East Main Street
Unwanted person: Worley Road, Cannaday Street
Vagrant: Rails to Trails