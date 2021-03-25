The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 24; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Assault in progress: Clyde Street
Assist other department: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Attempt to serve warrant: Scott Avenue
Bleeding profusely: Tams Highway
Brandishing: East Main Street (YMCA)
Burglar alarm: Mercer Street, Hunter Street
Check welfare: 1000 S. Oakwood Ave., 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), Hargrove Street, North Vance Drive, 700 block Johnstown Road
Civil matter: Morris Avenue, South Kanawha Street, Oakwood Avenue
Destruction of property: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Disturbance: 100 block Wildwood Avenue, Harper Road (Super 8 Hotel)
Drug violation in progress: East Main Street
Eloped/walked away: Stanaford Road (BARH)
Extra patrol: Harper Road (Econolodge), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, 500 block Neville Street, 400 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 100 block Orchard Avenue, 100 block Beckley Plaza, 200 block Main Street, 100 block Beckley Crossing, Wilkes Parkway (YMCA soccer complex), Ewart Avenue (Willbrian Apartments), Stanaford Road (Academy of Careers and Technology), 100 block Galleria Plaza, North Eisenhower Drive (Beckley Fire Department Station 3) (2), 100 block Beckwoods Drive, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive, Johnstown Road (Leisure Lanes), 100 block Church Street (2), Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz)
Fight: Second Street (Mad Hatter Club)
Follow-up call: Harper Road (Kroger)
Fraud: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department), South Oakwood Avenue, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Chase Bank)
Loud music/noise: Mason Street
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: Neville Street (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Long John Silver's)
Motor vehicle accident in parking lot: Robert C. Byrd Drive/Third Avenue
Motor vehicle accident with injury: South Fayette Street/Second Street
Panic/hold alarm: Smoot Avenue
Shoplifting: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart)
Shots fired: Veterans Avenue (Beckley Veterans Hospital), 100 block Church Street
Suspicious activity: 200 block Main Street
Suspicious person: 100 block College Avenue, 1 Park Ave. (City National Bank), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's), Neville Street
Suspicious vehicle: 300 block New Jersey Avenue, 200 block Patch Street
Traffic stop: 100 block Burgess Street, 4300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 100 block Joe L. Smith Drive (2), Clarence W. Meadows Memorial Boulevard (3), 200 block Stanaford Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive (Captain D's), 2800 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, Johnstown Road/Garfield Street, Neville Street/Alaska Avenue
Trespassing: 100 block Westline Drive (Greenbrier Estates)
Unwanted person: Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), Neville Street, Hartley Avenue
--------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
Destruction of property: Princewick
Disturbance: Harper, Mabscott
Fraud: Calloway Heights
Harassment: Crow
Illegal burn: Artie
Joyriding: Harper Heights
Litter: Shady Spring
Motor vehicle accident: Terry, Glen White, Bradley, Daniels
Noise complaint: Helen
Road rage: Cool Ridge
Shoplifting: Beaver
Shots fired: Beckley
Suspicious person: Sprague
Threats: Ghent, Coal City
Vehicle disabled: Irish Mountain
Wildlife call: Daniels