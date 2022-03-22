The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.

Beckley Police Department

Animal call: Lewis Street

Assault: South Eisenhower Drive

Assist other department: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard

Attempt to serve court document: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)

Attempt to serve warrant: King Street

Burglar alarm: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's) (2), 600 Johnstown Road. (Beckley Art Center), Sunset Drive

Check welfare: Central Avenue/City Avenue

Civil matter: Mercer Street, Combs Street

Disturbance: Ellison Avenue, Third Avenue

Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Grey Flats Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Welch Lane 

Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block Clyde Street (2), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block East C Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block E Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane (5), 100 block West C Street (4), 100 block Nimitz Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Riley Street (4),  2300 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block F Street (4), 300 block F Street, 100 block G Street (5), 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Hargrove Street (4), 360 Prince St., 100 block Alexander Lane, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), Rails to Trails, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive

Fight: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue

Found property: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH)

Larceny: Stanaford Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road

Magistrate detail: Main Street

Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Galleria Plaza

Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pinewood Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive

Pursuit: Harper Road

Robbery previously occurred: South Kanawha Street

School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell H ill Elementary)

Speeding vehicle: Jefferson Street

Stolen property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)

Suspicious person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Kanawha Streedt (Corner Shop), Beckley Avenue

Suspicious vehicle: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)

Traffic stop: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Stanaford Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block North Kanawha Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive,  300 block Stanaford Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block West Neville Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)

Trespassing: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)

Unwanted person: Mallard Court

Vandalism/destruction of property: Laurel Terrace 

Warrant served: Grant Street, South Oakwood Avenue

------

Raleigh County Sheriff's Office

911 hangup: Harper Heights

Destruction of property: Bradley

Disturbance: MacArthur

Extra patrol: MacArthur

Fraud: Beckley

Gas drive-off: Beckley

Intoxicated person: Sophia

K-9 unit: Beckley

Larceny: Coal City

Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stanaford 

Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring

Parking complaint: Eccles

Pursuit: Beckley

Shoplifting: MacArthur

Stolen property: Beckley

Suspicious activity: MacArthur

Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley (2)

Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring

Threats: Daniels

Traffic stop: Beckley (2)

Unwanted person: Glen Daniel

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video