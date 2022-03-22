The following is a list of incidents reported to police agencies on March 21; however, the call may have resulted in something other than what was originally reported.
Beckley Police Department
Animal call: Lewis Street
Assault: South Eisenhower Drive
Assist other department: Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard
Attempt to serve court document: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Attempt to serve domestic violence petition: 1200 Airport Road (Southern Regional Jail)
Attempt to serve warrant: King Street
Burglar alarm: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers), 316 Beckley Plaza (Patty's) (2), 600 Johnstown Road. (Beckley Art Center), Sunset Drive
Check welfare: Central Avenue/City Avenue
Civil matter: Mercer Street, Combs Street
Disturbance: Ellison Avenue, Third Avenue
Domestic: Antonio Avenue, Grey Flats Road, Robert C. Byrd Drive, Welch Lane
Extra patrol: North Eisenhower Drive (Walmart) (3), North Eisenhower Drive (Sam's Club), North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's) (2), 100 block East Prince Street, 100 block Clyde Street (2), 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block Beckley Plaza (2), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 1602 Harper Road (Raleigh County Health Department), 400 block Lewis Ritchie Drive (2), 100 block Earwood Street, 100 block E Street, 100 block East C Street, 100 block Woodlawn Avenue (2), 500 block Woodlawn Avenue, 100 block Patch Street, 300 block E Street, 100 block Maplewood Lane (5), 100 block West C Street (4), 100 block Nimitz Avenue, 510 Ewart Ave. (Willbrian Apartments), Riley Street (4), 2300 block South Fayette Street, 1900 block Harper Road, 200 block Temple Street (2), 100 block Beckley Crossing, 100 block Scott Avenue, 100 block Temple Street (2), 100 block F Street (4), 300 block F Street, 100 block G Street (5), 200 block Hargrove Street (2), 100 block Hargrove Street (4), 360 Prince St., 100 block Alexander Lane, 1129 S. Fayette St. (Stratton Elementary School), Rails to Trails, 100 block Edgewood Drive, 1700 block Harper Road, 100 block Lewis Ritchie Drive
Fight: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue
Found property: 306 Stanaford Road (Beckley ARH)
Larceny: Stanaford Road, 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Loud music/noise: Reservoir Road
Magistrate detail: Main Street
Mail run: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Motor vehicle accident in private lot: Galleria Plaza
Motor vehicle accident with fluids: Pinewood Drive/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Motor vehicle accident with injury: North Kanawha Street/Robert C. Byrd Drive
Pursuit: Harper Road
Robbery previously occurred: South Kanawha Street
School zone: 1001 Maxwell Hill Road (Maxwell H ill Elementary)
Speeding vehicle: Jefferson Street
Stolen property: 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital)
Suspicious person: 1732 Harper Road (Kroger), 2893 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Sheetz), South Kanawha Streedt (Corner Shop), Beckley Avenue
Suspicious vehicle: 4273 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Gabriel Brothers)
Traffic stop: Second Street/Woodlawn Avenue, 800 block Clarence Watson Meadows Memorial Boulevard, 200 block Stanaford Road, 1710 Harper Road (Raleigh General Hospital), 100 block North Kanawha Street, 1408 N. Eisenhower Drive (Sheetz), 500 block South Fayette Street, 2900 block Robert C. Byrd Drive (2), Harper Road/Sunrise Avenue, 3088 Robert C. Byrd Drive (Donut Connection), Robert C. Byrd Drive/Prince Street, Robert C. Byrd Drive/West Neville Street, 3100 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 300 block Stanaford Road, 2300 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, 900 block West Neville Street, 4000 block Robert C. Byrd Drive, North Eisenhower Drive (Lowe's)
Trespassing: 501 Neville St. (Beckley Police Department)
Unwanted person: Mallard Court
Vandalism/destruction of property: Laurel Terrace
Warrant served: Grant Street, South Oakwood Avenue
------
Raleigh County Sheriff's Office
911 hangup: Harper Heights
Destruction of property: Bradley
Disturbance: MacArthur
Extra patrol: MacArthur
Fraud: Beckley
Gas drive-off: Beckley
Intoxicated person: Sophia
K-9 unit: Beckley
Larceny: Coal City
Motor vehicle accident with injury: Stanaford
Motor vehicle accident without fluid/injury: Shady Spring
Parking complaint: Eccles
Pursuit: Beckley
Shoplifting: MacArthur
Stolen property: Beckley
Suspicious activity: MacArthur
Suspicious person: MacArthur, Beckley (2)
Suspicious vehicle: Shady Spring
Threats: Daniels
Traffic stop: Beckley (2)
Unwanted person: Glen Daniel